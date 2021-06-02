86°F
News

DAV hosting Veterans Appreciation BBQ this Saturday in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 2, 2021 - 5:17 am
 
Updated June 2, 2021 - 7:00 am
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Veterans Appreciation Barbecue attendees lining up for the feast. This year's event is set for Saturday, June 5.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This 2019 file photo shows members of the local Disabled American Veterans manning the sign in booth, where barbecue attendees received wristbands to access the buffet line.

The Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit organization made up of former military service members who are dedicated to bettering the lives of their fellow veterans. Through a wide variety of efforts and activities, the DAV helps encourage and enable veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity, and locally, one of those enterprises is the DAV Chapter #15’s annual Veterans Appreciation Barbecue.

In 2020 the DAV, like many other organizations all across the United States, was forced to forego this yearly gathering of the Pahrump community. However, with the state of the pandemic now looking up and restrictions loosening, members of the local chapter are gearing up for a return of the Veterans Appreciation Barbecue and all those who have given their service in the U.S. armed forces, along with all of their family, friends and supporters, are invited for an event filled with food, fun and plenty of good old-fashioned camaraderie.

Though the event is billed as an appreciation barbecue specifically for former military service members, it is open to any and all who wish to come. Both veterans and civilians alike are invited to attend, with the non-military service members able to head out to show their support for and perhaps even share a few words of gratitude with the men and women of the Pahrump Valley who had enlisted and served. These veterans faced uncertainty, injury and even death with bravery and courage, stepping up to be the frontline of protection for the American people, and they are more than deserving of the reverence and honor they will receive during this year’s Veterans Appreciation Barbecue.

Set for this Saturday, the Veterans Appreciation Barbecue will include a hot and freshly cooked lunch, as well as entertainment in the form of live music and even a 50/50 raffle to help boost the fun as well as raising funds to bolster the DAV’s charitable activities.

Veterans who bring their military identification and their immediate family members and caregivers will be able to chow down on grilled hotdogs and hamburgers, absolutely free of charge. For children under 12 years of age, the cost for the meal is $3 while all others will cost $5. The money collected during the event, from both the raffle and the feast, will then find its way into the DAV’s coffers and will be put to use in aiding the DAV in its mission of serving veterans.

Attendees are asked to please leave their pets at home.

The Veterans Appreciation Barbecue is set for Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m, to 2 p.m. at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, under the trees near the centrally located gazebo.

For more information contact DAV Chapter #15 First Junior Vice Commander John Ballard at 702-449-3147.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

