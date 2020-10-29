Deal brings vision plans to Nevada Health Link

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Wednesday announced a partnership with VSP Individual Vision Plans, an offering of VSP Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company.

The Open Enrollment Period for 2021 insurance plans runs from Nov. 1, 2020 through Jan. 15, 2021. Health plans offered through Nevada Health Link are ideal for Nevadans who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance; those who don’t have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans.

“We are excited to partner with VSP to offer vision coverage to Nevadans, diversifying our portfolio of health plans and enabling consumers to widen their insurance safety net,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director of Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “Having healthy vision and getting regular comprehensive eye exams is critical, since eye doctors are often the first to detect signs of chronic conditions like diabetes. With two VSP Individual Vision Plan options available on Nevada Health Link, I encourage everyone to see if a plan is right for them.”

Through VSP Individual Vision Plans, consumers can buy their own coverage for glasses and eye exams and can start using their vision coverage the same day they enroll. Savings are typically more than $200 a year on eye care and eyewear.

Consumers should know that purchasing a regular health plan is not required to purchase a vision plan. Visit Nevada Health Link’s online marketplace in early November to review the vision plans available.

Nevada Health Link always recommends consumers to reach out to a certified agent, broker or certified enrollment counselor to navigate the application and eligibility process. Available in various languages, help is available, virtually or in person in select locations, for those who prefer it. Advance Premium Tax Credit, or subsidies, and Cost-Sharing Reductions cannot be applied to vision coverage.