Death Valley National Park closes many facilities, remains open

Death Valley National Park has limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection as the park moves to comply with Executive Order N-33-20 issues by the California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Richard Brian/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Death Valley National Park remains open but several facilities have been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 21, services and operations at many park facilities have been suspended in order to comply with the California order.

Visitor centers are closed, public restrooms at most trailheads and viewpoints are closed and parking lots at Zabriskie Point, Badwater and Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes are closed. Restrooms are available outside Furnace Creek Visitor Center, at Emigrant and at the Stovepipe Wells store.

Stovepipe Wells Resort has closed lodging, camping and restaurants, while The Oasis at Death Valley has closed lodging, camping, restaurants and stores. Campgrounds at Furnace Creek, Mesquite Springs, Texas Springs, Emigrant, Sunset, Stovepipe Wells, Thorndike and Mahogany Flat also are closed.

Fuel is available at The Oasis at Death Valley (pay at pump only), Stovepipe Wells (pay at pump only, during calm winds) and Panamint Springs, and the Stovepipe Wells General Store is open. Panamint Springs Resort is open for camping and take-out dining.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees volunteers, and partners at Death Valley National Park is our number-one priority,” the National Park service said in a statement. “We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website (nps.gov/deva) and social media channels.”

Outdoor spaces at Death Valley National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local health guidance, and entry fees have been waived. Regulations for backcountry camping or dispersed road-side camping are online at: www.nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/backcamp.htm

“The NPS encourages people who choose to visit Death Valley National Park during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the CDC and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees,” according to the statement. “As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.”

The Park Service urged visitors to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

High-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, are asked to take extra caution and follow CDC guidance.

Updates about nationwide NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Death Valley National Park’s current conditions can be found at www.nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.