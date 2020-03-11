Death Valley National Park to host naturalization ceremony

A special ceremony at Death Valley National Park is planned later this week, as officials there will host a naturalization ceremony, at the hottest, driest, and lowest national park in the country.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Death Valley National Park will serve as the venue to welcome the newest citizens to the United States of America, on Friday, March 13, at the Mission Gardens of The Inn at Furnace Creek. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The ceremony for the unique event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The ceremony for the unique event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The 20 applicants are from Argentina, India, Mexico, the Philippines, and Yemen, where many of the individuals spent months and even years going through the naturalization process, according to Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds.

“Death Valley is a spectacular setting to host this naturalization ceremony,” Reynolds said. “I am honored Death Valley can play a small role in this important step for our nation’s newest citizens. Everyone is invited to attend this special event.”

The ceremony Reynolds said, is free, open to the public, and does not require registration, however, the standard park entrance fee of $30 per vehicle is still applicable.

Those wishing to attend the event should arrive at least 15 minutes early and park at The Inn at Furnace Creek.

For a list of programs and lodging options, visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/deva.

Park officials note that Death Valley is the largest U.S. national park outside Alaska at 3.4 million acres.

Nearly 1,000 miles of paved and dirt roads provide access to locations both popular and remote.

