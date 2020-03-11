68°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Death Valley National Park to host naturalization ceremony

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 11, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

A special ceremony at Death Valley National Park is planned later this week, as officials there will host a naturalization ceremony, at the hottest, driest, and lowest national park in the country.

As stated in a news release, the park will serve as the venue to welcome the newest citizens to the United States of America, on Friday, March 13, at the Mission Gardens of The Inn at Furnace Creek.

The ceremony for the unique event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The 20 applicants are from Argentina, India, Mexico, the Philippines, and Yemen, where many of the individuals spent months and even years going through the naturalization process, according to Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds.

“Death Valley is a spectacular setting to host this naturalization ceremony,” Reynolds said. “I am honored Death Valley can play a small role in this important step for our nation’s newest citizens. Everyone is invited to attend this special event.”

The ceremony Reynolds said, is free, open to the public, and does not require registration, however, the standard park entrance fee of $30 per vehicle is still applicable.

Those wishing to attend the event should arrive at least 15 minutes early and park at The Inn at Furnace Creek.

For a list of programs and lodging options, visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/deva.

Park officials note that Death Valley is the largest U.S. national park outside Alaska at 3.4 million acres.

Nearly 1,000 miles of paved and dirt roads provide access to locations both popular and remote.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak received more than $1.6 million in political contributions in 2019. (Bizuaye ...
Nevada political contributions neared $30M in 2019
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nearly $30 million in political contributions changed hands in Nevada last year among candidates, PACs, unions, corporations and other entities.

Paul Wilmot, general manager of surface operations for Nevada Gold Mines' Carlin operation, loo ...
2 new major finds may extend Nevada’s gold boom for years
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a state where gold mining dates to the 1830s, two major new deposits could keep the Silver State among the world’s gold-production leaders for decades to come.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, March 4 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Former Vice President Joe Biden takes photograp ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Keep eyes on the Electoral College prize
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders fight for delegates in the early states, they shouldn’t forget that only winning the Electoral College matters in November.

Getty Images A meeting on the topic of organic soil solutions for hemp farmers will occur at t ...
Interested in starting your own hemp farm?
By Staff Report

The Nevada Hemp Association is hosting a hemp growers meeting where people can stop by and learn about the basics of how to get started growing hemp.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Certified Financial Planner Brent Leavitt, with giant scisso ...
Battle Born Financial Advisor celebrates new location
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Brent Leavitt said it’s his mission to make financial decisions easy and clear by providing simple solutions that can be installed and implemented quickly and without dismay.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times No serious injuries were sustained following a high impact t ...
First responders summoned to vehicle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 3:30 p.m., on Thursday March 5.

File photo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Actor Carlton McCaslin, front and center, and th ...
Comedic murder mystery returns to Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Shadow Mountain Community Players are hoping to slay their audience with laughter coming up on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Mike Davis, owner of Pahrump’s Davis Amusements, sa ...
Longtime carnival provider shuts down
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A change in the business climate has forced a longtime Pahrump business to cease operations.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal An Allegiant Air flight lands at McCarran International ...
Allegiant offering ‘no fee’ flight changes amid coronoavirus outbreak
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Amid ongoing concerns regarding travel and the new coronavirus outbreak, Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air sent an email to customers assuring them they’re taking necessary steps to keep them safe on board their planes.