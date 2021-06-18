Death Valley reaches 128, a little short of all-time heat record

The National Weather Service said Death Valley National Park hit 128 degrees, breaking the old record of 122 for the date set in 1917.

A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., in July 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Joiurnal)

Visitors walk the salt flats at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park in California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Badwater Basin, as seen from Dante's View, in Death Valley National Park. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures reached 127 degrees on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

It was extremely hot but Death Valley fell a little short Thursday of the 130 degrees recorded last year.

The official temperature is recorded at the visitors center at Furnace Creek inside the park, most of which is located in eastern California. A small part of the park is in Nevada.

According to the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization, the official keeper and verifier of global climate extremes, the highest air temperature recorded anywhere in the world is 134 degrees at Death Valley’s Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913.

Death Valley is just one of many places across the West suffering through an intense June heat wave.

On Thursday, a decades-old record for highest daily temperature was broken in Las Vegas, and an excessive heat warning was extended through Sunday in the valley.

On Wednesday, Phoenix tied a record for the second day in a row when it reached 115 degrees.