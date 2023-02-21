44°F
weather icon Light Rain
Pahrump NV
News

Death Valley’s ‘Dark Sky Festival’ hosts record-breaking crowd to view night skies

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 21, 2023 - 11:23 am
 
Patrick Taylor/Travel Nevada
Patrick Taylor/Travel Nevada

DEATH VALLEY, CALIF. — Though it’s not considered one of the most well-known events in the area, a record-breaking crowd of more than 5,000 visitors converged upon Death Valley National Park for its “Dark-Sky Festival” this past weekend. The festival is a yearly celebration of space and planetary science in one of the darkest night-time locations in the United States.

The Dark Sky Festival program included auditorium talks, field trips, astrophotography workshops, night sky tours and other presentations from Feb. 10-12. Many stayed for all three days to enjoy the multiple programs.

Prestigious rating

The International Dark-Sky Association has designated Death Valley National Park a “Gold Tier Dark-Sky Park” which is the highest rating of darkness. The park, according to the association’s social media site, has little to no light pollution which is a side effect of modern development. Its sources include building exterior and interior lighting, advertising, commercial properties, offices, factories, streetlights, and illuminated sporting venues.

“The fact is that much outdoor lighting used at night is inefficient, overly bright, poorly targeted, improperly shielded, and, in many cases, completely unnecessary,” the association noted. “This light, and the electricity used to create it, is being wasted by spilling it into the sky, rather than focusing it onto the actual objects and areas that people want illuminated.”

Visitors

Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds said the event saw a total attendance of 5,568, while at least 1,500 people peered through telescopes provided by the Las Vegas Astronomical Society.

He noted that clear skies, the telescopes and engaging speakers combined for a “stellar experience” this year.

“It was exciting to see so many people travel to Death Valley to enjoy the night sky,” Reynolds said. “This was a special opportunity for the public to interact directly with top scientists studying the planets and stars. Death Valley National Park is an ideal place for this, because the park has supported a lot of planetary science research. This year we had the largest attendance in the thirteen-year history of the event.”

The event’s partners this year included the Ames Research Center, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Death Valley’s Natural History Association, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Las Vegas’ Astronomical Society, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence).

Dates for the 2024 Dark Sky Festival have not yet been set.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
File photo
NCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after AR-15 attack at Pahrump trailer
By Selwyn Harris Times-Bonanza & Golfield News

UPDATED: A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting survivor told Nye County authorities he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. That victim told investigators that a man armed with an AR-15 rifle had shot him and killed another male inside of a trailer in Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living was filled with guests on Saturda ...
Inspirations Senior Living marks 10 years in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Inspirations has become a well-known part of the local community, offering independent, assisted and memory care living, as well as short-term respite stays.

Brent Schanding Editor, Pahrump Valley Times
PAHRUMP | BUSINESS BRIEFINGS
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A quick look at openings, closings and other industry news.

Daria Sokolova/ Pahrump Valley Times The shuttered Nye Regional Medical Center sits along Main ...
County ok’s $950,000 in loans, grants for Tonopah hospital tear down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of financial strife, in 2015 the Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah officially shut its doors to the public, leaving the community and surrounding areas hours away from the nearest hospital. Although some medical services have since returned, community members all agree it is not enough and the Northern Nye County Hospital District has been doing all it can to remedy the problem.

Beatty Advisory Board makes its voice heard
Beatty Advisory Board makes its voice heard
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many of the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s actions of late have consisted of drafting and sending letters in support of or against proposals or projects possibly affecting the community.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget Events Center was filled with conservati ...
Republican fundraiser brings in $6K for student scholarships.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The evening of Saturday, Feb. 11 was a very exciting one for the members of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women as they played host to one of the valley’s largest political events of the year, the annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Photo by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Dairy Queen robbery suspect Michael Duren was located an ...
Dairy Queen robbery suspect captured
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a man positively identified as the alleged suspect responsible for the robbery of the Dairy Queen on Sunday morning.

A roadblock remains on State Route 190 leading into Death Valley National Park following monsoo ...
Popular highway in Death Valley reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Following last summer’s historic rainfall, day-to-day travels in and around Death Valley National Park are returning to normal.