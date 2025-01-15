31°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Death Valley’s Furnace Creek Ranch receives bomb threat

American Travel Journal Area law enforcement agencies are investigating a bomb, shooting threat ...
American Travel Journal Area law enforcement agencies are investigating a bomb, shooting threat at the Furnace Creek Ranch in Death Valley this week. At present, authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 1911 Guys hosted the largest gun show in Pahrump in sever ...
The 1911 Guys Gun Show returns to Pahrump
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Residents can head on over to Black Cow Coffee House to enjoy ...
Want to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.? Here’s where to go
pvt default image
Patrol deputy trainees sought in Pahrump, Tonopah, Beatty, Amargosa Valley and Round Mountain
pvt default image
Want to use a town facility this year? Submit your requests early
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 15, 2025 - 3:30 am
 

Inyo County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) detectives began investigating a reported bomb and shooting threat last week.

As stated in the news release, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from an individual reporting the threat on Wednesday Jan. 8, when the caller reported a bomb/shooting threat at Furnace Creek Ranch in Death Valley.

The caller, according to the release, claimed to be a relative of a former employee at the ranch.

“In response, ICSO personnel, in collaboration with several partner agencies, were immediately dispatched to ensure public safety and conduct a thorough investigation,” the release said. “A comprehensive search of the area was conducted using the explosive detection K-9 unit. At this time, no threats have been identified. The investigation remains active and ongoing,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Aside from the ICSO, additional responding agencies included Inyo-Mono County Special Enforcement Detail, Death Valley National Park Service and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional agencies investigating the incident include the California Highway Patrol, National Park Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), while officials at Lake Mead provided an explosives detection K-9.

“While ICSO is committed to transparency, information released to the public is currently limited due to the sensitive nature of the incident,” the release noted. “This precaution is necessary to safeguard the public and ensure the safety of first responders. Public safety remains our highest priority.”

Anyone with information on the threats is urged to call the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Bureau of Land Management The Purple Sage solar project, denoted by the outlined box containing ...
Public meetings slated for Purple Sage Solar
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The BLM announced two public meetings to give giving residents the opportunity to have their concerns addressed.

Nye County Brett Waggoner
Nye County selects new manager
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Former planning director Brett Waggoner was selected for the position.

Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times Michael Foley was appointed by the Nye County commissioners as ...
Pahrump Justice Court has a new substitute judge
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

As Michele Fiore, a suspended Pahrump justice of the peace, has yet to return to the courtroom after being convicted by a federal grand jury, the county has been out a judge. But after a Board of County Commissioners meeting the board appointed an experienced judge to fill in for now.