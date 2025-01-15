Death Valley’s Furnace Creek Ranch receives bomb threat

Want to use a town facility this year? Submit your requests early

American Travel Journal Area law enforcement agencies are investigating a bomb, shooting threat at the Furnace Creek Ranch in Death Valley this week. At present, authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing

Inyo County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) detectives began investigating a reported bomb and shooting threat last week.

As stated in the news release, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from an individual reporting the threat on Wednesday Jan. 8, when the caller reported a bomb/shooting threat at Furnace Creek Ranch in Death Valley.

The caller, according to the release, claimed to be a relative of a former employee at the ranch.

“In response, ICSO personnel, in collaboration with several partner agencies, were immediately dispatched to ensure public safety and conduct a thorough investigation,” the release said. “A comprehensive search of the area was conducted using the explosive detection K-9 unit. At this time, no threats have been identified. The investigation remains active and ongoing,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Aside from the ICSO, additional responding agencies included Inyo-Mono County Special Enforcement Detail, Death Valley National Park Service and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional agencies investigating the incident include the California Highway Patrol, National Park Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), while officials at Lake Mead provided an explosives detection K-9.

“While ICSO is committed to transparency, information released to the public is currently limited due to the sensitive nature of the incident,” the release noted. “This precaution is necessary to safeguard the public and ensure the safety of first responders. Public safety remains our highest priority.”

Anyone with information on the threats is urged to call the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383.