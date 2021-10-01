84°F
Deceased man discovered inside parked car

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 1, 2021 - 7:00 am
 

There’s not much by way of details coming forth regarding the death of a man discovered in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked near the Bob Ruud Community Center on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cory Fowles did provide limited information regarding the discovery, where deputies were dispatched to the scene just before 12 p.m.

“The deputies arrived and at this point, we have an ongoing coroner’s investigation,” Fowles said at the scene. “We’ll release more details later, but as of right now, the cause and manner are undetermined and the victim is still unidentified at this time. Animal Control is here because there was a small dog in the car, so it will be taken into protective custody at the animal shelter.”

Further, Fowles said that it’s undetermined how long the vehicle was parked at the scene.

“There are California plates on the car, but we don’t know if he was a local resident,” he noted. “As I said, we haven’t identified the victim, so the investigation is ongoing. At this point, I don’t have any additional details.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.

