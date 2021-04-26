Delays expected along Highway 95 in Nye

Roadwork is planned in Nye County, along U.S. Highway 95, in early May. Delays up to 30 minutes are expected.

Nevada Department of Transportation Road work planned in Nye County will affect both the northbound and southbound lanes south of Highwyay 160, along Highway 95, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, from May 4-6.

Crews will be performing pavement upgrades along an 8-mile stretch of Highway 95, between Mercury (exit 136) and Highway 160. The work will affect both the northbound and southbound lanes in the area, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, from May 4-6.

“Chip sealing prevents further roadway deterioration ensuring a smoother, safer driving experience,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia in a press release. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the highway’s lifecycle.”

Highway 95 will be down to one travel lane through the work area and have a flagging and pilot care that will chaperone vehicles through the construction zone.

“Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible,” NDOT said in its release.

NDOT working with the Waze app to keep the public updated on planned highway restrictions. Unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

Check nvroads.com or call 511 before heading on the road.