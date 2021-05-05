75°F
News

Delays expected on US 95, near Highway 160

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
May 5, 2021 - 11:36 am
 
Nevada Department of Transportation Road work planned in Nye County will affect both the northbound and southbound lanes south of Highway 160, along Highway 95, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, from May 4-6.
Nevada Department of Transportation Road work planned in Nye County will affect both the northbound and southbound lanes south of Highway 160, along Highway 95, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, from May 4-6.

Motorists heading through the area of U.S. Highway 95, just south of Highway 160, should expect delays up to 30 minutes on Tuesday.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be performing a flush seal pavement upgrade on an 8-mile stretch along Highway 95 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and traffic will be down to one lane with a pilot car operation active during that time. The north and southbound lanes will be affected with the pilot car chaperoning vehicles through the active construction zone.

“Crews are returning to add a final flush seal treatment atop the newly placed chip seal, locking in and sealing out moisture and incompressible debris,” NDOT said in a press release. “It further protects and extends the pavement’s lifecycle while also creating a smoother safer roadway surface.”

NDOT is advising motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone and heed construction signage. Motorists are also advised to take an alternative route if possible.

NDOT uses the Waze app to inform motorists about planned highway restrictions. Unscheduled construction changes, road closures and restrictions due to weather or other factors is possible.

Check nvroads.com or call 511 for more information before heading out onto the road.

