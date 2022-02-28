Deputies investigating body found on Pahrump street

The death did not appear to be suspicious, they say.

Nye County deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was reportedly found near Fifth Street between Center and West streets around 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Nye County deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was reportedly found near Fifth Street between Center and West streets around 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

Witnesses told deputies they were driving in the area when they saw the body lying along the road, according to reports from KPVM-TV.

The area was blocked to traffic for about an hour on Friday as first-responders managed the scene.

Nye County Sheriff’s Capt. David Boruchowitztold the station that the death did not appear to be suspicious.