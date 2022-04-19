78°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Deputies seek help ID’ing suspect in park vandalism

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
April 19, 2022 - 1:58 pm
 
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a woman believed to be responsible for vandalizing Ian Deutch Memorial Park over the weekend. The suspect caused extensive damage with spray paint, according to a post issued Tuesday on the sheriff’s app.

Camera footage shows a woman at the scene wearing an aqua tank top and shorts. The sheriff’s office also posted photos of two vehicles believed to be linked to the crime. Those with information are asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or email sheriff@nye.nv.us.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County clerk candidates Ian Bayne, Mark Kampf and ...
Clerk candidates differ little on issues during town hall debate
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The April 14 debate between Nye County clerk candidates Mark Kampf, Ian Bayne and Andrew Caccavalle did not provide the fireworks that some audience members were expecting. The three candidates agreed on almost half of the 17 questions posed by moderators.

(National Park Service) Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern in 2011. Biologis ...
Threatened Devils Hole pupfish are making a comeback
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Scientists recently counted 175 Devils Hole pupfish — the most they’ve observed in a spring count in 22 years. They’ve been tracking populations of the rare, bright blue fish, which live in the upper 80 feet of a deep water-filled cavern and sun-lit shallow pool in Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge just west of Pahrump, for 50 years.

(Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times) The Pahrump Community Library board on Monday interviewed ...
Missouri librarian offered director post at Pahrump library
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After a 10-month vacancy, the library board on Monday interviewed and voted to offer a contract to Vanja Anderson, currently the library director of the Cahokia Public Library in St. Louis, Missouri.

(Deborah Wall) The rock formation Manly Beacon was named after William Manly, who helped guide ...
Entrance fees waived at Death Valley on Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The event, dubbed “Celebrate America’s Best Idea, Fee Free Days” only applies to park entrance fees, while camping fees still apply.

(File photo/Pahrump Valley Times) An outline of the 138-acre Binion Ranch as shown in a 2016 ae ...
Landmark Binion Ranch sold to Henderson company in $1.9M deal
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The 138-acre Binion Ranch on Wilson Road off Highway 160 in Pahrump holds a true-life Wild West story that involves the murder of a notorious casino magnate, a vault allegedly loaded with silver, attempted burglary and a number of suspicious fires.

Sue DiBella, co-owner of DiBella Flowers and Gifts, prepares an Easter floral arrangement on Tu ...
Nevadans expected to spend less on Easter festivities
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s retailers can expect a year-over-year decrease in Easter spending this year, due in part to high inflation and lingering supply chain issues.