Deputies seek help ID’ing suspect in park vandalism

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a woman believed to be responsible for vandalizing Ian Deutch Memorial Park over the weekend.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a woman believed to be responsible for vandalizing Ian Deutch Memorial Park over the weekend. The suspect caused extensive damage with spray paint, according to a post issued Tuesday on the sheriff’s app.

Camera footage shows a woman at the scene wearing an aqua tank top and shorts. The sheriff’s office also posted photos of two vehicles believed to be linked to the crime. Those with information are asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or email sheriff@nye.nv.us.