Desert View puts services on display at Pahrump Senior Center

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Desert View Hospital held a health fair at the Pahrump Senior Center in May. Several of Desert View's services were put on display for individuals to learn about the services available at the Pahrump hospital.

Desert View Hospital put its wares on display during an event this spring at the Pahrump Senior Center.

Several employees from the Desert View set up shop in May at the senior center to talk about services and offerings available at Pahrump’s hospital. The event, coined as a “health fair,” was held at 1370 W. Basin Ave. at the Senior Center.

“Everybody who came seemed to really enjoy it,” said Gretchen Papez, a spokeswoman for Desert View Hospital.

James Boone, physical therapy supervisor for Desert View Hospital, said the physical therapy center has several services, including wound care and other offerings.

“Some people just don’t realize that a service (wound care) like this is available here, so sometimes they go to Las Vegas to see a podiatrist for their wound care,” Boone said. “Sometimes they get busy, and they end up going there only once a week, and that’s just not enough frequency for them to get better.”

Desert View’s outpatient therapy center is at 1500 E. Highway 372, Suite F. For more information, call 775-413-6905.

The Pahrump-based hospital has also implemented a new service in the area.

Rick Baker, director of ER and emergency, also spoke about a new service developed for individuals who use Desert View’s emergency department.

“We’ve developed, if you want to call it, a fast-track program where you don’t have a life or death situation,” Baker said. “You’ve had a runny nose for a couple weeks, or you sprained your ankle, you can call and see how busy we are.”

The number for patients to call for non-critical emergencies is 775-751-7172.

Other representatives at the health fair were there giving information about advanced directives, Desert View’s laboratory and radiology services and other offerings.

Papez said the hospital might look at doing a similar event in the fall.

