Detectives trying to ID man who allegedly robbed bank

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
February 11, 2022 - 5:23 pm
 
Those with information about the identity and location of this man are asked to call the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for help to identify and locate a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank Friday morning.

The suspect is described as an older man with a darker complexion and is approximately 5’10”.

He was last seen wearing an orange face mask, long gray overcoat, a light-colored hat with what appears to be a burgundy brim and eye glasses.

Those with information can call 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

This story will be updated.

