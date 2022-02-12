Detectives trying to ID man who allegedly robbed bank
The suspect is described as an older man with a darker complexion and is approximately 5’10”.
Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for help to identify and locate a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank Friday morning.
The suspect is described as an older man with a darker complexion and is approximately 5’10”.
He was last seen wearing an orange face mask, long gray overcoat, a light-colored hat with what appears to be a burgundy brim and eye glasses.
Those with information can call 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
This story will be updated.