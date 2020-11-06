DETR fills two key executive positions

Chris Sewell was named chief operating officer and Lynda Parven was promoted to Employment Security Division administrator of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, starting in their new posts Monday, Nov. 2, DETR announced.

“As we make changes and move forward, we are looking at long-term staffing so DETR can fulfill all parts of its mission,” DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said. “We are delighted to promote Chris Sewell and Lynda Parven, filling out our leadership team.

“As the economy reopens, more Nevadans will need the workforce training and support. Chris Sewell’s legislative expertise is critical as we head into the next legislative session. And Lynda Parven’s workforce experience will help put Nevadans back to work.”

As COO, Sewell oversees the operational and support units critical for DETR to deliver programs, including operations and facilities, human resources, audits, public information and information development processes. He will continue in his role as legislative liaison.

“I am excited to help DETR move into its next era as we move out of the pandemic,” Sewell said. “The state needs DETR’s services more than ever. I would like to thank Director Cafferata for giving me the opportunity to work with her executive team and to help all Nevadans and Nevada families move forward.

Sewell started his state experience with the Nevada Transportation Authority as an investigator and has worked for the Public Utilities Commission as a financial analyst, senior compliance investigator and manager in the consumer unit. He moved to Las Vegas and worked for the Division of Insurance in the compliance unit and with the real estate division as chief of the compliance/audit unit.

Prior to his state service, Sewell was a Washoe County deputy sheriff and a Washoe County School District police officer. In addition, he has been a small business owner in Reno.

Parven has taken on the position of Employment Security Division administrator and oversees workforce development, unemployment compensation — including legal and appeals — as well as the Commission on Post-Secondary Education.

“I am looking forward to helping Nevadans in this new role, which is a continuation of the work I’ve done,” Parven said. “This year has brought unique challenges to the division, and I am dedicated to working with the rest of the administration in addressing them.”

Parven is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and possesses both Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees. She is a 29-year veteran with the state of Nevada and began her career in public service with the Welfare Division from 1991 to 2001. She is an experienced manager, having held the position of administrator of the Nevada Equal Rights Commission for approximately four years.

Formerly, Parven was the deputy administrator for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s Employment Security Division. As deputy administrator, she oversaw statewide Workforce Development programs, Nevada JobConnect offices and the Career Enhancement Program, as well as ESD’s Workforce Investment Support Services unit and the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Unit.

She was also responsible for implementing the ESD role in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and the Silver State Works Initiative. In addition, Parven championed the Nevada Workforce System transformation to EmployNV, the state’s workforce case management and online job resource where businesses can post job listings and job seekers can find local and statewide employment and labor market information.