DETR issues warning about phishing emails

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is warning businesses that an email with a subject line “Important Notice (Urgent Response Required)” is not from the agency, but a phishing email targeting Nevada employers.

Phishing is a type of online scam that targets people by sending them an email that appears to be from a well-known source. These email attacks typically ask the reader to take a specific action which gives the attackers the opportunity to collect information which can be used to commit fraud.

The state has confirmed that the email message has been sent to several employers and is being sent from the email address: DETR <notificationalert@ui.nv.gov>. It is important to note that this address is not an official DETR email address.

For example, a phishing email could read like the following:

Attention,

The Nevada Department of Employment and Rehabilitation (DETR) is sending you this notice as a security measure regarding the recent system upgrade, and we experienced a minor problem with mailing addresses.

Individuals who applied and filed for benefits during the month had been approved but our mailing system had addresses mixed up hence having the benefits sent to different and wrong addresses.

Your address was one of the mailing addresses, so we urge you to NOT destroy any mail you receive from the Nevada Department of Employment and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Send a reply to acknowledge and affirm you have received this important notice for further instructions.

Thank you,

Unemployment Insurance (UI)

DETR, State of Nevada, U.S.A

DETR has absolutely no involvement with this type of unauthorized practice, does not send these kinds of messages through email and does not ask employers to respond to an email to obtain further instructions.

Employers receiving an email of this kind or similar digital correspondence are advised to delete the message and not respond.

To view more information regarding phishing scams and steps you can take to protect yourself, visit the Federal Trade Commission. You can review DETR’s fraud flyer located on the bulletin board at www.detr.nv.gov to see information about what additional steps individuals and employers can take should they believe a fraudulent claim has been filed.