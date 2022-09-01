Did you know: Pahrump Valley Rotary paid pool fees for 4,200 kids this summer?

Here’s a look at what the club is doing in our community and how you can join.

File photo/Pahrump Valley Times Water aerobics class at the Petrack Park pool in Pahrump.

The Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley rented the Pahrump Community swimming pool for the whole month of July.

More than 4,200 kids and adults alike enjoyed the cool waters of our local pool for free.

This is just the latest project our local Rotary Club has done for the community. In our blistering heat of this summer, they provided the funds for free swimming at the community pool.

What is Rotary? Rotary is a global network of more than 1.2 million men and women volunteering their time, efforts, and money making our world and our communities better places to live and work.

Our local Rotary Club has 33 members who contribute hundreds of hours in local projects such as providing free swimming, building wheelchair ramps for disabled veterans and seniors, providing funds for school supplies for students, supporting local food drives, and many more projects throughout the year.

Want to know more about Rotary? Should you consider becoming a Rotarian and helping like-minded people improve our town? Visit us at pvrotary.org or pahrumpvalleyrotary/facebook for more information.

Guy Piersall is a Rotarian in Pahrump.