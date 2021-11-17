73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Discovery Harbour Resources expands in Nevada

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 17, 2021 - 6:52 am
 
Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on N ...
Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100 percent of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project
Top view shot of two industrial workers wearing reflective jackets standing on mining worksite ...
Top view shot of two industrial workers wearing reflective jackets standing on mining worksite outdoors using digital tablet, copy space

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. said in a press releases that Newcrest Resources, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited, has provided details of its planned drill program at Fortuity 89, Nevada.

Discovery Harbour and Newcrest have also agreed to extend the date when Newcrest must elect to proceed to the next phase of the Fortuity 89 Option/Joint Venture agreement from March 9 to Aug. 15.

Fortuity 89 is approximately 4 kilometers west of Discovery Harbour’s Caldera property.

Caldera and Fortuity 89 are located in a well-mineralized area of southwestern Nevada with various mines and deposits in the Walker Lane and Northhumberland Gold Trends.

Newcrest will pay $25,000 in consideration of receiving the extension. The drill program has been delayed to provide sufficient time to secure a suitable drill rig and effectively carry out the full drill program

Subject to drill rig availability and potential impacts from COVID-19, Newcrest plans to drill a minimum of eight holes and 3,400 metres beginning in January to test a series of low sulphidation epithermal gold targets on Fortuity 89, according to the press release.

Newcrest completed a successful initial exploration program in the spring, which included a geophysical program encompassing a 675-line kilometre drone airborne magnetic survey, a 250-station ground gravity survey and a 45-line kilometre audio band magnetotellurics resistivity survey as well as geological and alteration mapping and sampling with a soil geochemical program.

The three geophysical surveys showed anomalies consistent between each different geophysical method and the geological and alteration mapping, establishing promising drill targets. The drill targets are proximal to the very limited outcrop and extend into the large plain overlain by a gravel cover.

Newcrest’s program was designed to evaluate the limited outcrop and provide interpreted extrapolations of the geological and structural mineralization controls, which are prospective for concealed low sulphidation epithermal gold mineralization below the shallow unconsolidated alluvial gravels.

Under the terms of the Fortuity 89 Option/Joint Venture agreement Newcrest is undertaking a minimum $1,500,000 exploration program by March 9.

If Newcrest elects to proceed to the next phase, Newcrest would need to make a payment of $250,000 to Discovery Harbour and, for a 51% interest in Fortuity 89, Newcrest would need to make expenditures of $10,000,000 over a 24-month period.

“Newcrest continues to be an excellent partner to work with. We have had regular communications as their exploration plans and programs have progressed. Following the conclusion of the spring exploration program and the identification of a number of drill targets, Newcrest planned to undertake a drill program this fall. When drill rig availability became an issue, Newcrest reached out early to discuss how to address it and the impact on Discovery Harbour. We had constructive discussions and are looking forward to Newcrest undertaking the drill program in the most effective manner to test the targets they identified,” said Mark Fields, president and CEO of Discovery Harbour.

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Newcrest Mining Limited is one of the world’s largest gold mining companies. Its purpose is to create a brighter future for people through safe and responsible mining. Newcrest owns and operates a portfolio of predominantly low-cost, long-life mines and a strong pipeline of brownfield and greenfield exploration projects — predominantly in the Asia-Pacific and North and South America.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Which is the right path, university, community college or vo ...
November is National Career Development Month
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Dreaming of what a person wants to be when they grow up is a common theme all throughout childhood but once the conclusion of their high school years is looming, it is time to stop dreaming and start contemplating that question in earnest.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows exploration drilling at the Tonopah lithiu ...
Tonopah Lithium Corp eyeing unique lithium deposit worth billions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the world’s technology ever-advancing and lithium a key component of the batteries that power everything from cellphones to automobiles, the mining of this valuable mineral is booming. Companies all across the globe have been rushing to get in on the lithium craze and this branch of the mining industry is expected to be a huge moneymaker long into the future, with trillions of dollars to be made by those who can locate and effectively extract lithium from the various deposits scattered around the planet.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Capt. Sam Brown made ...
Capt. Sam Brown vying for U.S. Senate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As a veteran of the U.S. Army, Capt. Sam Brown has plenty of experience in serving his country, but just because he is now retired from the military does not mean that his desire to serve has abated. Rather the opposite. Brown is now striking out into public service via the political arena and is hoping to snag the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the coming 2022 Nevada primary election, with the ultimate goal of unseating incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the November 2022 general election.

Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) wor ...
Nevada senators secure funding for Silver State communities
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to legislation passed earlier this year by U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., late last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to invest in Nevada’s communities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada State Fire M ...
Body found in Cathedral Canyon after fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A vehicle fire and subsequent explosion led to the discovery of a body in the area of Cathedral Canyon late last month.

National Park Service Search teams found tracks matching the deceased woman’s hiking boots in ...
Woman, 27, dies while hiking in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park officials and the Inyo County Coroner Office are investigating the death of a female hiking in the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes area.

 
$100M plan in the works to leave more water in Lake Mead
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The additional reductions in water use would go beyond what has already been implemented under existing agreements. Southern Nevada may contribute $20 million to the effort.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Democrats’ redistricting plans advance in Nevada Legislature
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Meeting on the second day of a special legislative session on redistricting, lawmakers moved the two redistricting bills out of committee to the floors of their respective houses.

Applications open for Nevada education task force
Applications open for Nevada education task force
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Education is now accepting applications for the Nevada Teacher Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force.