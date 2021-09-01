Discovery Park Bird Walks begin this Saturday in Pahrump

The planet is filled with all sorts of interesting creatures to admire and one of the main purposes behind the National Audubon Society and its many chapters, including the local Red Rock Audubon Society, is to conserve habitat for birds and other wildlife by inspiring people to take action to ensure the preservation of the natural world.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A male Gambel's Quail is just one of the many types of birds people can expect to see during the monthly Bird Walks at Discovery Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Hummingbirds are fascinating to many and these, too, can be spotted during the Discovery Park Bird Walk events.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the Red Rock Audubon Society, this photo shows yet another kind of bird, the Northern Mockingbird, that can be seen in the Pahrump Valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Also provided by the Red Rock Audubon Society, this photo features a House Finch.

The planet is filled with all sorts of interesting creatures to admire and one of the main purposes behind the National Audubon Society and its many chapters, including the local Red Rock Audubon Society, is to conserve habitat for birds and other wildlife by inspiring people to take action to ensure the preservation of the natural world.

One of the best methods of doing this is offering opportunities for people to connect with nature, observe it in all its glory and truly come to appreciate the amazing diversity that it can support, and for residents of the Pahrump Valley, just such an opportunity is now at hand. Beginning this Saturday, Sept. 4, the Red Rock Audubon Society will be hosting monthly bird walks at Discovery Park, giving community members and visitors the chance to immerse themselves in nature and witness the wonder of the array of avian animals that can be found right here in the valley.

“Since the renovation of Discovery Park by Red Rock Audubon Society volunteers and community partners, 44 species of birds have returned,” Red Rock Audubon member Doug Chang told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Volunteers have created a bird-friendly environment. We hope participants can reapply some of the Discovery Park bird-friendly designs in their own home habitat and create even more health and safe habitats for birds and our enjoyment.”

There are dozens of different types of birds that can be spotted in the Pahrump area and Chang provided a list detailing a few of those bird walk attendees can expect to see during these events. Included are the Greater White-fronted Goose, Canada goose, Mallard, Gambel’s Quail, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Mourning Dove, Anna’s Hummingbird, Red-shouldered Hawk, Ladder-backed Woodpecker, American Kestrel, Say’s Phoebe, Vermillion Flycatcher and Western Kingbird, as well as the American Crow, Verdin, Northern Mockingbird, House Sparrow, House Finch and Great-tailed Grackle.

“The walk starts at 8 a.m, and can last up to one and a half hours,” Chang explained. “When birding in our arid climate, please remember to bring enough water, protection from the sun and snacks as needed for yourself. Don’t forget your binoculars if you have them. With COVID-19, we will not be able to supply people with loaner binoculars. We will have spotting scopes to share among the group to help people visually enjoy the birds from a distance.”

Chang said the current plan is to host the bird walk sessions the first Saturday of each month from September through May, 2022, with the exception of December, but certain circumstances can result in changes to the schedule. “Any outdoor activity can be influenced by weather and other unforeseen events,” Chang stated. “We ask folks to check the Red Rock Audubon calendar to confirm and register for the walks that they are interested in joining.”

Discovery Park is not the only location at which the Red Rock Audubon Society will be holding bird walks, either, as the group’s reach extends all around Southern Nevada. “Red Rock Audubon’s mission is to bring people together for the conservation and enjoyment of birds, other wildlife and the natural world throughout Southern Nevada and neighboring areas,” Chang detailed. “To accomplish this mission we host monthly bird walks across Southern Nevada monthly. In addition to Discovery Park, we host events at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, Clark County wetlands parks, Craig Ranch Park, Floyd Lamb Park, UNLV campus and Sunset Park.”

Residents can find the Red Rock Audubon Society’s calendar at www.redrockaudubon.com/calendar

The first bird walk at Discovery Park is set for Saturday, Sept. 4 starting at 8 a.m. Attendees will meet at the Pahrump Valley Boulevard entrance, just south of Highway 372 between Bourbon Street and Mount Charleston Drive. Beginners and cameras are welcome.

For more information visit www.redrockaudubon.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com