72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

DIVAS ON A DIME: Make your own macarons for Valentine’s Day

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 7, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Next Friday is Valentine’s Day! Any day we spoil our sweethearts with sweet treats is a great day in my world. One of the most Instagram worthy, special occasion cookies, is the French macaron.

Macarons are delicious little Parisian confections consisting of melt-in-your-mouth meringue cookies sandwiched with buttercream, ganache, or jam. These colorful little creations are made with almond flour and are naturally gluten free.

They’re everywhere. Every bakery, coffee house and grocery store. But they can easily run you $3 a cookie! Gasp! Did you know you can make them yourself for about 20 cents each? I mean, I know they’re special, but please!

One reason they’re pricey is their reputation for being difficult to make. If you can make whipped cream, you have the skills to make meringue. If you can bake cookies, you can bake meringue cookies. Just follow the directions exactly and you can make macarons.

FRENCH MACARONS

Yield: 18 sandwich cookies

Time: 90 minutes

What You’ll Need:

1 cup almond flour

2 cups powdered sugar

3 egg whites (at room temperature)

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

¼ cup granulated white sugar

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of fine salt

Gel or paste food coloring in red – optional

6 tablespoons raspberry jam

Here’s How:

You’re going to preheat oven to 300°F degrees – but not yet! No sense having your hot oven sitting empty for an hour. Line a big baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.

Press almond flour and powdered sugar through a fine mesh sieve into a large mixing bowl. I found this to be the most time-consuming part of this whole recipe. You need a fine powder mixture to create a smooth top to your cookies, so put on some music, grab a glass of vino and get sifting. Set aside.

Be sure everything that touches the following egg white mixture is completely free from any oil or grease. Using a stand mixer with whisk attachment or hand mixer and mixing bowl, beat room temperature egg whites on medium speed until foamy, then add cream of tartar. Continue to whisk, gradually adding the white sugar, vanilla and salt. When incorporated, increase speed to high and mix until stiff glossy peaks form. Add the food coloring (I dipped the tines of a fork into the color and dabbed it into the meringue) and mix 10 seconds more. The color fades when baked so go a shade darker than your desired finished color.

Using a rubber spatula, fold the eggs into the almond and sugar mixture, gently folding until the mixture makes smooth ribbons when you lift the spatula. This takes 50-60 strokes or “folds”. Transfer the mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a ½ inch tip, or spoon into a gallon sized zip-top plastic bag and cut ½ inch off one corner to pipe like a pastry bag. Pipe 1½-inch rounds onto the parchment-lined baking sheet. Tap the pan on the counter to release air bubbles.

Now, preheat your oven! Meanwhile, allow the cookies to sit out on the counter for 20 minutes. This lets the tops dry out and form a “skin” on top. This prevents them from spreading out when baking. Instead they rise upward making the “feet” that indicates a well-made macaron.

Bake the cookies, in the lower third of your oven, for 20 minutes. Let cool completely on parchment. Prepare filling by passing raspberry jam through a mesh strainer to remove seeds. Place one scant teaspoon of jam between two cookies. Et Voila! Macarons!

They say, “All you need is love”. But a few macarons now and then never hurt.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald J. Trump waves goodbye to the crowd after addressing the Republican Jewish Coa ...
Trump: I want alternatives to Yucca Mountain
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump said on Twitter Thursday that he has listened to Nevadans’ concerns on Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste facility and is committed to find alternatives.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Feb. 5 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right, Dan Simmons, Jim Shockley, ...
It’s the season of outdoor conventions and banquets
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This is the season of conservation conventions and banquets. You’ve been reading about some of those in this column. They are a great chance to get together with friends, old and new. It offers an opportunity to visit with fellow hunters and conservationists from around the world, discuss new equipment, trends, government policies and the changing state, national and international regulations, and the food is always great.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Wilson Road between Highway 160 and Blagg Road has been dete ...
Nye County Commission focuses on Ishani Ridge bond monies
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After approving the acceptance of a bond payment for the uncompleted Ishani Ridge subdivision in Pahrump, the Nye County Commission followed up with an agenda item delineating the exact fund into which that money will be deposited.

Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal A state senator has submitted an initiative petition for ...
Petition proposes open primaries in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Republican state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, wants to open Nevada’s primary elections up to all candidates and voters, regardless of party affiliation.

UNLV and University of Nevada, Reno, are among 119 institutions across the country to earn the ...
UNLV, UNR earn national recognition for community engagement
By Aleksandra Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s two public universities have both been recognized with the Carnegie Classification for Community Engagement for the first time.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Arts Council President Ginger Forbes snapped this p ...
PAC art sale fundraiser to help make up for lost funds
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Arts Council has recently experienced some difficult times, with a former president of the organization arrested on suspicion of embezzlement in early January of this year.