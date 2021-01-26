47°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Division of Forestry grants can help restore ecosystems

Staff Report
January 26, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
U.S. Forest Service The Cottonwood fire, burning in grass, sage and brush, mixed with some pin ...
U.S. Forest Service The Cottonwood fire, burning in grass, sage and brush, mixed with some pinyon and juniper, is estimated to be burning across 2,843 acres with 30% containment, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Tweet on Wednesday.

The Nevada Division of Forestry announced Jan. 20 that it is seeking pre-proposals for three competitive grant programs: Landscape Scale Restoration, Western State Fire Manager’s-Wildland Urban Interface and Hazardous Fuel-Community Protection.

Nevada’s urban, rural and wildland ecosystems are continuously threatened by invasions of non-native species, insects and disease, as well as development disturbance, unsustainable management and destructive natural events, such as floods and wildfires, and the Division of Forestry said these grants can help address these risks.

These grant opportunities, made available through the USDA Forest Service, enable cooperators to identify LSR needs and apply for funding to address important natural resource management and conservation issues. Funds may be used to implement restoration treatments that improve or restore urban/rural forests and rangelands, water resources, riparian areas and wildlife habitat.

Projects that mitigate extreme wildfire behavior, noxious weed infestations and negative ecosystem impacts are also eligible.

WSFM-WUI can be used to reduce hazardous wildfire fuel, create community wildfire protection plans and perform community outreach and wildfire prevention in the wildland urban interface. HF-CP can be used to implement on-the-ground hazardous fuel reduction projects and restoration of fire-adapted ecosystems that are located on non-federal property adjacent to USDA Forest Service lands.

Both the WSFM-WUI and HF-CP grants are funding opportunities made available through the USDA Forest Service.

LSR, WSFM-WUI and HF-CP funding is only available for projects on non-federal lands in Nevada.

Pre-proposals for all competitive grant programs must be submitted on the approved forms available on NDF’s website at forestry.nv.gov/grants/

The website also provides a more detailed description of the criteria and instructions for eligibility, as well as the scoring criteria that will be used to rank applications.

Pre-proposals must be received by NDF as prescribed in the grant guidance documents found on the website. Late, incomplete or faxed pre-proposals will not be accepted.

Due dates of pre-proposals:

LSR – March 1, 2021

WSFM-WUI – March 1, 2021

HF-CP – Feb. 15, 2021

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Utilities Inc.'s office is located at 4060 N. Blagg R ...
Nye County probing possible utility purchase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is probing the possibility of purchasing Desert Utilities Inc., the smallest of the valley’s three local utility companies, addressing an item to authorize staff to conduct a “due diligence” investigation and review of the company’s operations and assets during its Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald "Bear" Smith is pictur ...
Pahrump courthouse sees tragic week in January
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump courthouse lost two people in January that worked within its walls. Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith died on Jan. 18 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 related complications, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, this photo shows a st ...
Winter weather leaves Pahrump blanketed in snow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump awoke to something of a winter wonderland on Tuesday, with a blanket of snow covering everything from homes and cars to mailboxes and trees, creating a shimmering white landscape, and the resultant fog banks rolled quietly through neighborhoods, obscuring the usually clear view of the valley’s surrounding mountain ranges.

Nevada Donor Network via Facebook NDN reached 83 organ donors per million population served, co ...
Nevada Donor Network marks successful 2020
Staff Report

Nevada Donor Network announced that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it coordinated 200 organ donors, 892 tissue donors and 854 cornea donors in 2020. On the other end, NDN aided 504 organ transplant recipients, thousands of tissue recipients and 1,314 cornea recipients during 2020.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the outside of the Tecopa Bistr ...
California lifts stay-at-home order, Inyo still in purple tier
Staff Report

The California Department of Public Health announced Monday that the California Stay at Home Order has been lifted. Inyo County will remain in the Purple Tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, indicating that the risk level in the county is widespread.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal Caleb Cage, chief of the Nevada Division of Emergenc ...
First case of COVID-19 variant detected in state
Staff Report

Monday was the first day with fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada since early November, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said Monday at a daily briefing on the pandemic.