News

Division of Insurance official tells Nevadans testing is free

Staff Report
October 1, 2020 - 9:42 pm
 

Consumers who purchased health insurance coverage on their own through the individual health insurance market such as Nevada Health Link or have coverage sponsored by their employers on the small or large groups markets are able to obtain free testing for COVID-19, the state Division of Insurance reminds residents.

Nevadans covered by health insurance policies regulated by the Nevada Division of Insurance are able to obtain certain medical services and testing related to COVID-19 without being responsible for co-pays or the actual cost of the test itself.

This means insurance companies are required to cover — with no out-of-pocket cost — testing for COVID-19 and the visit to a provider’s office, an urgent care center, a center for emergency medical care, an emergency room or a COVID-19 screening or testing site when the purpose of the visit is to be tested for COVID-19 for a symptomatic individual.

“The cost of COVID-19 testing should not be a deterrent for Nevadans to seek medical care if they have been exposed,” Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson said. “As we have learned, testing is essential to limit exposure to others and to obtain any needed medical attention or treatment.”

Consumers who have health insurance and need to get tested for COVID-19 should start first by calling their doctor’s office and alert them that they might have been exposed regardless if they have symptoms or not and ask for a referral on how, where and when to get tested.

Consumers who do not have health insurance or are covered by other policies not regulated by the Division of Insurance are also encouraged to get tested. There are a number of testing sites set up by the health department and medical centers, offered at no cost to anyone.

Nevada Health Response developed a look-up tool to help Nevadans find a testing location near them at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/

For more information about insurance and COVID-19, visit the Division of Insurance website at http://doi.nv.gov/News_Notices/Emergency_Notices/

THE LATEST
Task Force formed to promote health, safety in schools
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education, in partnership with THT Health, (formerly known as Teachers Health Trust) announced the Task Force Initiative for Educator’s Safety and Screening to promote the health and safety of staff, students, families and communities by preventing the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in Nevada’s schools.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Red Barn Art Center was broken into an ...
Beatty nonprofit burglarized during holiday weekend
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Goldwell Open Air Museum near Rhyolite ghost town was the victim of burglary and theft over the Labor Day weekend.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) In early June, ...
Nevada joins coalition in suit against new Title IX rule
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined a coalition of 18 states and territories filing an amended complaint to block the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX rule, which would weaken protections against sexual harassment and violence for students and impose new requirements on schools and students that would be a significant departure from the fundamental purpose of Title IX, the attorneys general said.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Bureau of Land Management gathered 1,196 wild horses an ...
BLM completes horse gather north of Eureka
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office on Sept. 29 concluded the 2020 Diamond Complex wild horse helicopter gather within the Diamond Complex on the Diamond Mountain Range.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Shayna and Tyler Carter inside their new Wi ...
Tecopa restaurants reopen under strict guidelines and with a new addition
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Opening a food service business in a tiny desert hamlet in the middle of a pandemic may seem like a long shot, but for the proprietors of a new Tecopa eatery called the Wild Wheat Bakery and Cafe, it was a way to keep hope alive. This fall, Wild Wheat takes its place alongside four other popular local restaurants that have weathered the economic storm and are coming back strong in the cool-weather season.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Author Jessica Bruder will discuss her work during an onlin ...
Nevada Humanities offering free online talk with author
Staff Report

Nevada Humanities will present a free online discussion, “Nomadland: Resiliency on the Road”, featuring award-winning author and journalist Jessica Bruder from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Nevada Department of Transportation Political signs less than 4 by 8 feet can be posted on pri ...
Signs not allowed on state highway property
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation reminds community members that political signage is not allowed on state highway property.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
Governors issue joint statement regarding threat to democracy
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A coalition of 11 governors on Wednesday released a joint statement on what they say are recent threats to the democratic process and reports of efforts to circumvent the results of the upcoming election.