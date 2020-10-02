Division of Insurance official tells Nevadans testing is free

Consumers who purchased health insurance coverage on their own through the individual health insurance market such as Nevada Health Link or have coverage sponsored by their employers on the small or large groups markets are able to obtain free testing for COVID-19, the state Division of Insurance reminds residents.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doctors at a drive-up COVID-19 testing event, hosted by Serenity Health in partnership with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Nevadans covered by health insurance policies regulated by the Nevada Division of Insurance are able to obtain certain medical services and testing related to COVID-19 without being responsible for co-pays or the actual cost of the test itself.

This means insurance companies are required to cover — with no out-of-pocket cost — testing for COVID-19 and the visit to a provider’s office, an urgent care center, a center for emergency medical care, an emergency room or a COVID-19 screening or testing site when the purpose of the visit is to be tested for COVID-19 for a symptomatic individual.

“The cost of COVID-19 testing should not be a deterrent for Nevadans to seek medical care if they have been exposed,” Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson said. “As we have learned, testing is essential to limit exposure to others and to obtain any needed medical attention or treatment.”

Consumers who have health insurance and need to get tested for COVID-19 should start first by calling their doctor’s office and alert them that they might have been exposed regardless if they have symptoms or not and ask for a referral on how, where and when to get tested.

Consumers who do not have health insurance or are covered by other policies not regulated by the Division of Insurance are also encouraged to get tested. There are a number of testing sites set up by the health department and medical centers, offered at no cost to anyone.

Nevada Health Response developed a look-up tool to help Nevadans find a testing location near them at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/

For more information about insurance and COVID-19, visit the Division of Insurance website at http://doi.nv.gov/News_Notices/Emergency_Notices/