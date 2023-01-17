DMV adds kiosk at Pahrump Albertsons

The kiosk can process vehicle registration renewals and duplicate registrations and print decals and other docs on the spot.

Courtesy Pahrump DMV

Courtesy Pahrump DMV

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has moved its self-service kiosk from the Pahrump DMV office to the Albertsons grocery store at 200 S. Highway 160. The move will enable DMV customers to take advantage of the supermarket’s extended hours. Albertsons is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week compared to the DMV office’s hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The DMV kiosk can process vehicle registration renewals and duplicate registrations. The registration slip and decal are printed on the spot. The kiosks also offer driver history printouts and registration reinstatements.