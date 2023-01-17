41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

DMV adds kiosk at Pahrump Albertsons

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 17, 2023 - 10:54 am
 
Courtesy Pahrump DMV
Courtesy Pahrump DMV
Courtesy Pahrump DMV
Courtesy Pahrump DMV

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has moved its self-service kiosk from the Pahrump DMV office to the Albertsons grocery store at 200 S. Highway 160. The move will enable DMV customers to take advantage of the supermarket’s extended hours. Albertsons is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week compared to the DMV office’s hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The DMV kiosk can process vehicle registration renewals and duplicate registrations. The registration slip and decal are printed on the spot. The kiosks also offer driver history printouts and registration reinstatements.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity Laydown area for drilling operations within Ti ...
Ruling: Miners violated BLM regulations near site of protected flower
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Conservationists from the Center for Biological Diversity were monitoring the site where Tiehm’s buckwheat grows on Dec. 26, 2022, when they reportedly discovered a staging area for Ioneer’s drilling operations with a truck, water tanks and materials near the newly protected critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services will host ...
Training will help Nye County add more foster parents
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Patricipants will hear from judges, social workers, birth parents, former foster children and other stakeholders about the need for more foster homes in the county.

NCSO: Man dragged woman with car
NCSO: Man dragged woman with car
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing assault charges after he allegedly dragged a woman with a car.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Giuliani Beetle, which only lives in the Big Dune area ...
Fencing erected to protectNye County’s rare dune beetles
Staff report

Bureau of Land Management officials are placing protective buck-and-rail fencing on the north side of Big Dune to protect the densest population of Giuliani’s Dune Scarab.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley President L ...
Soroptimist club making a difference year round
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In March of 2006, Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley was formed and over the nearly 17 years that the group has been operating locally, it has been able to have a profound impact on the lives of hundreds of others who call the area home.

Eddie O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A truck struck an ambulance at Quarterhorse a ...
3 crashes under investigation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said the driver of a white sedan left the roadway and crashed on top of a large dirt embankment and subsequently fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders.