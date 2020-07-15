87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

DMV extends renewal deadlines to Sept. 13

July 15, 2020 - 12:55 pm
 

Because of office closures for the health and safety of customers and staff, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has issued an automatic extension of all DMV-issued documents that have an expiration date between March 12 and July 15.

The extension begins on the date of expiration listed on your document and runs through Sept. 13.

If the expiration date was prior to March 12, renewal should be done as quickly as possible, and late fees might apply.

If the expiration date falls between March 12 and July 15, action must be taken by Sept. 13.

If the expiration date falls on July 16 or later, renewal must be done on time.

This extension applies to any DMV-issued document including, but not limited to, driver’s licenses, ID cards, instruction permits, vehicle registrations and emissions tests.

Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command has said no enforcement action will be taken on vehicles inside the dates listed, but drivers are encouraged to keep expired registration paperwork in their vehicles.

Customers are encouraged to visit the department’s website at dmvnv.com for updated information.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesty of University of Nevada, Reno Extension The events are part of a free series of town ...
Extension’s summer series turns to bookkeeping matters
Staff Report

With small businesses scrambling to adapt amid COVID-19, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a town hall this Wednesday where economic and business experts and small business owners will talk about the newest challenges small businesses are facing during this phase of the pandemic.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal As savings and available credit run out in families facin ...
Report: Thousands at risk of eviction by September
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A report from the nonpartisan research group The Guinn Center suggests that between 272,000 and 327,000 Nevadans could face eviction by September after protections enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic expire.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Four members of the Nye County Water District Governing Boa ...
New face to join Nye County Water District Governing Board
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For anyone who has been following the water issues in Nye County over the years, it is no secret that the Nye County Water District and its associated governing board are sources of contention and fierce debate among not just the public but the members of the Nye County Commission as well.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, July 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $23 million.

Getty Images Similarly, contact tracers will never ask for a Social Security number, and resid ...
COVID-19 contact tracing attracts scammers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Contact tracing can help stop the spread of COVID-19, and a contact tracer from the health department might call if you have been exposed. But scammers are pretending to be contact tracers, and residents should be wary.