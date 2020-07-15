DMV extends renewal deadlines to Sept. 13

Because of office closures for the health and safety of customers and staff, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has issued an automatic extension of all DMV-issued documents that have an expiration date between March 12 and July 15.

The extension begins on the date of expiration listed on your document and runs through Sept. 13.

If the expiration date was prior to March 12, renewal should be done as quickly as possible, and late fees might apply.

If the expiration date falls between March 12 and July 15, action must be taken by Sept. 13.

If the expiration date falls on July 16 or later, renewal must be done on time.

This extension applies to any DMV-issued document including, but not limited to, driver’s licenses, ID cards, instruction permits, vehicle registrations and emissions tests.

Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command has said no enforcement action will be taken on vehicles inside the dates listed, but drivers are encouraged to keep expired registration paperwork in their vehicles.

Customers are encouraged to visit the department’s website at dmvnv.com for updated information.