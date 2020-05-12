DMV makes shifts during pandemic

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is one of the government agencies which will remain closed under the Phase I reopening, announced Gov. Steve Sisolak on May 7. The DMV, however, has opened services for commercial driver’s licenses in North Las Vegas, on a limited basis.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the Pahrump DMV office. Nevada DMV offices were closed across the state in March due to COVID-19.

Online services and kiosks will remain open, and customers are strongly encouraged to use them when possible, particularly for vehicle registration. Those who must visit a DMV office should make sure they are prepared with the correct documentation to complete their transaction once it reopens.

Sisolak has given Nevada motorists more time to renew their expiring documents. If your expiration date falls between March 16 and the date of the DMV’s eventual reopening, you will have until 90 days after the reopening to renew the document. If your expiration date falls within 30 days after reopening, you will have 60 days after reopening to renew the document.

The extension applies to all DMV-issued credentials documents, including business licenses. It does not apply to vehicle liability insurance or SR-22 requirements.

For more information, visit dmvnv.com.

Commercial licenses

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reopened its Commercial Driver License offices in North Las Vegas and Sparks on Monday, May 11.

The two offices offer limited services to commercial drivers only. No transactions for the general public will be completed. A reopening date for full-service DMV offices has not been set.

“We’re reopening these two offices to keep trucks on the road and help commercial drivers earn a living,” DMV Director Julie Butler said. “The trucking industry is vital to the economy. Plus, a national shortage of drivers has been a problem since well before the COVID pandemic.”

Services offered to drivers will include written testing for commercial learner permits, conversion of permits into full commercial licenses and license reinstatements in cases in which a driving skills test is not required.

The CDL offices will not offer driving skills tests at this time because of social distancing protocols.

Only 10 customers at a time will be allowed inside because of the relatively small size of both facilities. Social distancing will be in effect.

The DMV staff will wear face coverings, and customers are encouraged to do so. The DMV has purchased sneeze barriers and other personal protective equipment and will follow proper cleaning protocols.