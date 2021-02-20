DMV, NDOT warn of texting scam

State officials are warning residents of a scam involving the Nevada Departments of Motor Vehicles and Transportation.

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 W. Flamingo Road, on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. DMV offices in Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno are offering walk-in hours for new Nevada residents. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

(Courtesy)

State officials are warning residents of a scam involving the Nevada Departments of Motor Vehicles and Transportation.

The scheme involves an illegitimate text that tells recipients they need to update their driver’s license information with the Department of Transportation, the agencies announced Friday.

Anyone who receives the text is asked to not respond to it with any personal information and erase it immediately.

“It’s unfortunate that criminals are posing as a state agency to scam innocent people,” Julie Butler, DMV director, said in a statement. “Don’t click on the links. The scammers are after your personal information and your device could be infected with malware.”

Officials say signs of phishing in messages include: poor spelling or grammar; the use of threats; or the link provided does not match that of the legitimate agency’s website.

“If the message doesn’t look right, chances are it is not,” Butler said.

The DMV and NDOT will never ask for personal information through an unsolicited email or text.

Nevadans can renew their license or ID and change their address on the DMV’s website, but other updates, such as name changes, must be completed in person at a DMV office.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.