News

DMV, NDOT warn of texting scam

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 20, 2021 - 1:58 pm
 
People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 W. Flamingo Road, on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. DMV offices in Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno are offering walk-in hours for new Nevada residents. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt
(Courtesy)
(Courtesy)

State officials are warning residents of a scam involving the Nevada Departments of Motor Vehicles and Transportation.

The scheme involves an illegitimate text that tells recipients they need to update their driver’s license information with the Department of Transportation, the agencies announced Friday.

Anyone who receives the text is asked to not respond to it with any personal information and erase it immediately.

“It’s unfortunate that criminals are posing as a state agency to scam innocent people,” Julie Butler, DMV director, said in a statement. “Don’t click on the links. The scammers are after your personal information and your device could be infected with malware.”

Officials say signs of phishing in messages include: poor spelling or grammar; the use of threats; or the link provided does not match that of the legitimate agency’s website.

“If the message doesn’t look right, chances are it is not,” Butler said.

The DMV and NDOT will never ask for personal information through an unsolicited email or text.

Nevadans can renew their license or ID and change their address on the DMV’s website, but other updates, such as name changes, must be completed in person at a DMV office.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers recei ...
County outlines procedure for COVID-19 vaccinations
Staff Report

Nye County on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, with nine in Pahrump, three in Smoky Valley and one each in Amargosa Valley and Tonopah.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authori ...
Economic Development Strategy survey for Nye and Esmeralda open til Feb. 24
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There is little doubt about the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on local economies, all across the globe as well as right here in Nevada, and with this in mind, Nye and Esmeralda counties are in the process of updating an important document that helps drive the direction each county takes in terms of its economic development.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times An increase of over 19% for garbage rates for people in Pah ...
Pahrump garbage rate increase re-approved
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In December of last year, Nye County commissioners approved a rate increase request from Pahrump Valley Disposal and the cost of garbage collection in the Pahrump Valley was set to rise but just three weeks later, the board was forced to rescind that action due to a procedural error. Now, with proper procedure having been followed, the commission has re-approved that rate increase request and residents will see a 19.19% rise in their trash bill.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Development of Kellogg Park continues to move forward and th ...
Kellogg Park development continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For decades it was nothing more than a concept, a vision for the future, but since 2019, development of Kellogg Park on the south side of Pahrump has proceeded in earnest.

Getty Images Cat autonomous mining trucks have safely hauled more than 2 billion tonnes of mat ...
Study backs use of AHS at Rhyolite-Ridge project
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced a new study shows the viability of an autonomous haul system at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County.

Getty Images Golden Entertainment is planning to implement new cashless gaming options to its p ...
Golden plans cashless gaming options
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc., the owner of several gaming operations, including in Pahrump, is bringing cashless gaming options to its casino properties with the initial rollout planned in Las Vegas.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Most positions require a valid driver’s license and a goo ...
Multiple positions open at Spring Mountain job fair
Staff Report

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club will be holding an outdoor job fair 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Reservations will not be needed for applicants to meet with department managers. Strict COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing, will be enforced.

Katherine Stocks
State Supreme Court hires Stocks as top administrator
Staff Report

The Nevada Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Katherine Stocks has been appointed as the director of the Administrative Office of the Courts and state court administrator for the Nevada Supreme Court.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Joel Spencer, a director on the Goldwell ...
Major addition to Goldwell Museum
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The newest addition to Goldwell Open Air Museum at Rhyolite is a steel sculpture called “Portone,” by accomplished artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Workmen are making progress on the conver ...
Exchange Club conversion underway
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times