DMV offices shut down statewide, 90-day extension issued

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has closed its offices statewide in an effort to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak. The DMV is one of a stream of shutdowns of government offices and private businesses in the state.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the Pahrump DMV office. Nevada DMV offices were closed across the state in March due to COVID-19.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Department of Motor Vehicles customer service center in Tonopah is closed. Many of Nevada's state offices are closed following directives by Gov. Steve Sisolak to shut down all nonessential businesses for 30 days.

The Nevada DMV stated in a press release that the agency closed all of its field offices in the state and many of its centralized services in Carson City, which included its call center in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 “among state employees, their families, and the general public.”

“We know many of our customers are facing deadlines to obtain a driver’s license, vehicle registration or other time-sensitive documents, but the health and safety of our communities must come first,” said DMV Director Julie Butler in the release. “We will be releasing further guidance for customers as soon as possible.”

In another release, the DMV announced that the agency and Gov. Steve Sisolak have issued automatic 90-day extensions for driver’s licenses, vehicle registration and other DMV documents.

According to the release, DMV documents that have an expiration date of March 16 to April 30 are included in the extension period.

“This includes all types of driver’s licenses and ID cards, vehicle registrations and movement permits, DMV business licenses and Motor Carrier credentials,” the release stated.

Vehicle insurance coverage must be maintained during the extension period. Also, SR-22 requirements are not part of the the extension, the DMV’s release stated. “Motorists must maintain their insurance coverage,” the DMV stated.

Motorists can find the printable extension letter at dmvnv.com to show to law enforcement “on demand.”

“This extension provides some reassurance to Nevada drivers that, while the DMV continues to conduct business online, any processing delays caused by the DMV physical office closures will not result in penalties for expired driver’s licenses, registration, or other DMV documents in the near future,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “We will continue to explore and implement creative solutions to relieve some of the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Kiosks are still available for use and in operation and people in the state are encouraged to use them.

If a kiosk is indoors and inaccessible, motorists can use the DMV’s online services, according to information from the agency.

“No one is going to face a penalty because they are unable to complete a DMV transaction,” said Butler. “At the same time, however, we’re encouraging customers to complete their business online, if at all possible, to help avoid backlogs once services are fully restored.”

The news about the DMV comes after the DMV announced it was allowing customers at the state’s service centers by appointment earlier this month.

The release also follows an order by Sisolak that all nonessential businesses in Nevada are to close. Sisolak called for all casinos, bars and restaurants, although pick-up, delivery, drive-thru and curbside service are still available under the order, according to Sisolak.

According to the DMV’s release, examples of online transactions include vehicle registration renewals, vehicle registration of a vehicle purchased from a dealer, registration cancellation, insurance verification and reinstatement, driver history reports and duplicate driver’s licensees and registration decals.

For more, head to dmvnv.com

According to dmvnv.com, people should not mail applications, titles or other documents because the DMV is unable to process mail at this time.

“We appreciate your patience and continued support as we navigate through this unprecedented situation. The DMV and our staff send wishes for everyone’s health and safety,” Butler added.

The Nevada DMV is also calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to push back the deadline for the federal Real ID due to the current COVID-19 crisis affecting the public and driver’s license and ID card-issuing agencies. The current deadline for the real ID is Oct. 1, 2020.

