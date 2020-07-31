93°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

DMV will offer renewals online, by mail this fall

Staff Report
July 31, 2020 - 4:04 pm
 

Nevada motorists who have been unable to make an appointment at DMV offices before their expiration date will benefit from two new initiatives announced Tuesday by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Beginning this fall, most Nevadans will be able to renew their driver’s license or ID card via the alternative services of online or mail. Additionally, drivers 65 and older, who have to renew in person, have been granted a one-year extension on driver’s license renewals that is effective immediately.

The two new measures will allow approximately 75,000 Nevadans whose license or ID expires this year to avoid a visit to a DMV office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Enabling drivers to skip the trip to the DMV not only helps them, it will help the DMV serve those who need car registrations or other services much more quickly,” DMV Director Julie Butler said. “Alternate license renewals will also have a lasting impact on the DMV as about 100,000 Nevadans will be eligible each year.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed emergency regulations to enact the new measures July 27. The DMV will move forward with public hearings to make the new regulations permanent.

Under the details of alternate renewals, Nevadans who hold a license or ID card that is valid for eight years will be eligible to renew using alternate services every other time, meaning they will have to visit a DMV office to renew in person only once every 16 years. Fees remain unchanged. Renewed cards will be mailed using the customer’s existing photograph.

Customers who are not eligible are those who hold cards with a term of fewer than eight years, including instruction permit holders, immigrants with a limited-term license or ID, driver authorization card holders, those with certain medical conditions and sex offenders.

Drivers age 65 and older must renew in person every four years, but seniors who hold an eight-year identification card are eligible for the alternate renewals.

Under the one-year extension for senior drivers, drivers are still required to renew on time if possible. The extension is to allow time to schedule an appointment. Drivers will be exempt from late fees for one year. Drivers should print and carry an extension letter from the DMV website, dmvnv.com, until they have successfully renewed their license or identification card. New licenses will not be issued and the expiration date will not be updated in the driver record.

DMV field services offices continue to operate at reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 social distancing and building occupancy requirements. The offices in the Las Vegas area and Reno are accepting customers with appointments only. Movement permits, license plate surrenders and vehicle inspections are available without an appointment. Rural offices serve local residents only on a walk-in basis.

Nevadans who need DMV services are always encouraged to visit the department’s website first. The DMV offers more than two dozen online services.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This rendering, included with the Nye County Commission's J ...
Nye County Civics Center proposal presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In 2016, when Valley Electric Association was aiming to sell a 200-kilovolt transmission line and needed a vote of approval by its members in order to do so, one of the selling points for that sale was the promise that if it went through, VEA would donate $5 million toward the construction of a new community center. It may have taken nearly three years after the transmission sale was executed but VEA did finally make good on that promise, offering the $5 million donation to Nye County, with the Nye County Commission voting to accept it in September 2019.

Photo courtesy of Nye County School District School District Superintendent Dr. Warren Shilling ...
NCSD superintendent lays out school reopening plans
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees approved the district’s COVID-19 re-entry plan, which laid out three models for returning students and staff to school safely.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times In an attempt to protect students and staff from COVID-19, ...
Pahrump elementary schools to observe hybrid education model
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With less than a month left before youth across Nye County are scheduled to begin the new school year, the Nye County School District has announced a change in its school re-entry plans, switching Pahrump area K-5 schools from the originally selected 100% in-person education model to the hybrid model that requires students to conduct their learning online three days out of the five-day school week.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson during a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Ca ...
Special legislative session scheduled to open Friday
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Nevada benefits from having a higher percentage of rural roads than ...
Nevada among states with fewest miles of poor roads
Staff Report

Data from the Federal Highway Administration show that Nevada has the sixth-fewest roads in poor condition and is well below the national average.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Small herds of wild horses and donkeys routinely roam the ar ...
House Appropriation Committee approves BLM funding
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved fiscal year 2021 Interior appropriations legislation giving the Bureau of Land Management $102 million for its wild horse and burro program, according to a press release by the American Wild Horse Campaign, the nation’s leading wild horse protection organization.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Two people died after a rollover crash along Gamebird Road ...
Two die following rollover crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a fatal rollover crash on Thursday, July 23rd at approximately 6:14 p.m., along Gamebird Road at Simmons Street, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal Buffalo Soldier members William Crenshaw, left, Oll ...
Nevada celebrates Buffalo Soldiers Day for second year
Staff Report

The Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada was celebrated Tuesday at an event hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services honoring Nevada’s African-American veterans and the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers.