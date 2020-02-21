51°F
weather icon Light Rain
Pahrump NV
News

Dog owners beware, trapping season is here

By Vern Hee Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 21, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Desert dwellers enjoy walking the many hiking trails in our valley that traverse our beautiful desert, and they may even enjoy walking the family dog. During the winter beware and keep Fido on a leash, for trappers are hunting for small game during this time of year and it can be dangerous for dogs to run free.

“We are right in the middle of trapping season,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “The Bureau of Land Management allows trapping in many areas surrounding Pahrump Valley.”

According to Sanchez, it is mostly coyotes and bobcats that are being trapped in this area.

“People need to be aware that trapping is going on,” she said. “We get calls all the time saying a person was out walking their dog and the dog was off-leash and got stuck in the trap. What makes it worse is the person gets mad and then takes the trap. Please don’t do that. Taking a trap can lead to stiff fines.”

She said the traps are leg-hold traps, which means there are no teeth in the trap and usually the dogs are okay, but smaller dogs could be seriously hurt.

Sanchez added that for the coyote there is no season and trapping could go on all year long, but usually ends after winter because the coyote pelts are sold for their fur and don’t tend to look good in the summer months. Bobcat trapping started on Nov. 1 and will continue until Feb. 29.

In this area, the season for trapping can start as early as November and go through March, depending on the animal being trapped.

Why should hikers be aware, for don’t trappers trap in remote places? Sanchez said not necessarily. The traps can be within in range of residential areas as long as they are 200 feet from a county/state maintained road. Sanchez said the standard for a “maintained road” is one that has been bladed in the last year.

Many trappers put their traps near off-highway vehicle trails so that they have easy access to the trap.

Francisco Becerra, a resident of Pahrump, regularly walks Max, his small dog, in the desert.

“I didn’t know that trappers trapped in the area, that was a big surprise,” he said. “I would let Max off the leash if I felt safe about it and he loves that. But now, since he is such a curious dog, I won’t.”

Being aware of trappers operating in your area is a safety issue. The trappers in our area try to avoid populated areas, since they don’t want your dogs wandering into their traps either.

There are strict regulations on trapping and they can be found at: http://www.ndow.org/Hunt/Seasons_and_Regulations/Furbearer/Trapping_in_NV/

There are areas within Clark and Nye County where trapping is prohibited. The following are a few areas that are off-limits: All portions of Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge, all portions of the Great Basin National Park, all portions of Clark, Lincoln and Nye counties within the boundaries of the Nellis Air Force Range, the Nevada Test and Training Range and the Desert Wildlife Refuge.

For a complete listing see the above website.

Trapping without a state license is also a heavy fine.

This is also the reason people need to stay on prescribed trails when hiking around our valley.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Alienstock organizers announce dates for 2020 festival
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After attracting thousands of extraterrestrial fans from around the world to a rural Nevada desert town, Alienstock organizers are preparing for a second go round.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times On Saturday, Feb. 15 the Bob Ruud Community Center was slamm ...
Nye County Democrats turn out for early voting
By Robin Hebrock and Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For the first time ever, the Nevada Democratic Party made the decision to expand its caucus process by including early voting this year and residents from all across the state turned out in droves to participate, with long lines reported at many of the early voting locations throughout the Silver State.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School Superintendent Dale Norton is set to reti ...
Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton set to retire
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For more than 30 years, Dale Norton has been an integral part of the Nye County School District family, starting his career as a principal in Amargosa and eventually making his way up the ranks to become Superintendent, but his time with the Nye County School District is now nearing its end.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Alex Vaisman was the Chief of Staff and Medical Directo ...
Desert View Hospital chief of staff dies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A well known and respected physician at Desert View Hospital has died.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Democratic Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer made a campaign ...
Presidential candidate Tom Steyer stumps in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Upward of 100 Pahrump residents converged upon the Pahrump Senior Center for a meet and greet with Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Golden Casino Group A special fundraising event for Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley is ...
Soroptimist Club fundraiser returns next weekend
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Described as a global volunteer organization providing women and girls access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment, the Soroptimist organization is also active in the Pahrump Valley, helping women and girls succeed within the community.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Seedlings can be transplanted once they have t ...
In Season: Successfully transplanting seedlings to the garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Few things are as excruciating as excitedly watching seeds germinate and grow only to have them die upon transplanting the seedling to your garden.