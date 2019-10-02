76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Donation dinner to benefit Letters to Santa program in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The calendar has only just shifted into the fall months and Halloween may be the next major holiday on the horizon but one local nonprofit organization is already setting its sights on the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas.

Each year, the Lions Club of the Pahrump Valley helps bring the joy of the Christmas season to the community by hand-delivering holiday presents to children through its Letters to Santa program.

The organization is currently gearing up for the 2019 effort and the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 is stepping up to lend a hand by hosting one of its well-known donation dinner events to help offset the cost of the Letters to Santa program.

Set for 3 to 6 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Moose Lodge, 1100 Second Street, the donation dinner will include spaghetti, salad and garlic bread. There will also be an ice cream social hosted by the Women of the Moose, chance drawings by the Lions Club and even some festive entertainment by the talented ladies of the Nevada Silver Tappers.

The donation dinner is open to the public and will have all proceeds earmarked for the Letters to Santa program.

“The Letters to Santa program answers letter to Santa that have been written and mailed to Santa in Pahrump and Beatty,” Pahrump Lions Club President Brigitte Dubin told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The program is open to children 12 years of age and younger, regardless of their family’s financial situation. In past years, the Lions Club has provided Christmas gifts to hundreds and hundreds of area youngsters, ranging from dolls, toy trucks and art supplies to puzzles, plush stuffed animals, board games and more. The goal, Lions Club members have stated, is simply to spread holiday cheer as far and wide as possible.

In order to take part, children must pen a letter to old Kris Kringle detailing what they’d like for Christmas and then make sure that letter ends up in the hands of the Lions Club.

Letters to Santa can be handed in one of two ways. Children can give them directly to the man himself, Father Christmas, during the Lions Club’s Breakfast with Santa event, which is typically scheduled for early December or they can drop them in the giant, oversized mailbox that will be placed at the main post office in Pahrump for that specific purpose.

Parents should look for details on when the Breakfast with Santa event will be held and when the mailbox is set out in an upcoming edition of the Times.

“Donations of new toys, money and volunteers are always welcome,” Dubin said when asked what additional methods residents could employ to support the organization. “We meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Pourhouse at 6:30 p.m. Come early if you wish to order dinner.”

For more information contact the Lions Club on its Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Republican Central Committee for many years ...
Nye Republicans to host annual Reagan Dinner in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s that time of year, once again, when conservative-minded members of the community come together to celebrate the Grand Old Party and all it stands for during the Nye County Republican Central Committee’s annual Reagan Dinner.

Thinkstock The final regulations finalize the proposed regulations issued in August 2018 that i ...
Proposed regulations contain new provisions
Staff Report

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service recently released final regulations and additional proposed regulations under a section of the Internal Revenue Code involving the new 100% additional first-year depreciation deduction.

Getty Images Several new Medicare Advantage plans will be offered during the 2020 enrollment ...
New carriers enter Nye County with Medicare Advantage plans
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The season for enrolling in Medicare is just around the corner and a few more options are on the table for the 2020 Medicare Advantage plans in Nye County.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Longtime Pahrump resident Linda DeMeo was selected to ...
Hundreds turn out for 55th Pahrump Fall Festival
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The windy conditions over the weekend didn’t appear to dampen the exhilaration and interest in the 2019 Pahrump Fall Festival, as gusts reached as high as 37 miles per hour on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Serenity Health Executive Director Gaby Cr ...
Serenity Health holds meet and greet
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Serenity Health held a meet and greet in Beatty on Sept. 24 to visit with people from the community and get their views on the town’s health care needs.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Sept. 28 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $15 million.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file A crowd of just under 20 people gathered at the NyE Co ...
Rural transit focus of Nevada effort
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation is gathering public input on rural transit services and needs.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store in Pahrump at 240 Da ...
Salvation Army thrift store to close in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Salvation Army is closing its thrift store in Pahrump with the nonprofit continuing to offer its social services in the area.

Nevada Department of Transportation Approximately 50 Nevada schools in 13 different communities ...
Nevada taking part in Walk to School Day
Staff Report

Many Nevada schoolchildren will take part in organized events to walk or bicycle to school on Oct. 2 in recognition of International Walk to School Day, the state Transportation Department said.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The investigation is being handled by the Nye County Sheriff' ...
Four arrested in Nye elder abuse investigation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A nine-month-long investigation has led to the arrests of four individuals accused of allegedly taking advantage of an elderly person with dementia, Nye County authorities reported.