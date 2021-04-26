Don’t wait to get your Real ID

With just about six months left to obtain a Real ID and with DMV appointments scarce, now is a good time to book an appointment to get one.

A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top right. The DMV suggests getting your Real ID before the October deadline to minimize wait times. (Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles)

If you plan to fly domestically after Oct. 1 you will need obtain a Real ID from the DMV.

Originally set to go into effect last year, the requirement for citizens to posses a Real ID in order to board a plane for a domestic flight was delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If individuals do not have a Real ID after Oct. 1, they will need to provide another form of identification such as a U.S. passport, military ID or U.S.-issued immigration documents to board a domestic flight.

When applying for a Real ID residents must provide proof of identity, such as a birth certificate or passport, proof of any name changes, proof of their Social Security number and two documents to prove Nevada residence.

Upgrading to a Real ID costs $9.25 for a driver’s license and $8.25 for an identification card. Residents who are renewing their license or making other changes, such as changing their name, will not be charged an extra fee for a Real ID.

If you’re not sure if your driver’s license is a Real ID, look for a gold star in the top right-hand corner. If that star is not there, that is not a Real ID and it will be marked “Not For Official Federal Use.” Licenses that are not Real IDs will not be accepted by Transportation Security Administration agents.

