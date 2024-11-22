Driver flees fatal crash in Amargosa Valley

Suspect is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Chevy Silverado with a Nevada license plate bearing 283-J82.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in looking for a man who allegedly fled from a recent fatal hit-and-run incident in Amargosa Valley Thursday morning.

The man, identified as Isrrael Gutierrez-Naranjo is a Hispanic male adult, standing at 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Gutierrez-Naranjo is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Chevy Silverado with a Nevada license plate bearing 283-J82.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gutierrez-Naranjo is urged to contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit at 702 486-4100 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 702 385-5555.