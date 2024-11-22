72°F
Driver flees fatal crash in Amargosa Valley

Nye County Sheriff's Office Isrrael Gutierrez-Naranjo
Nye County Sheriff's Office Isrrael Gutierrez-Naranjo
Veterans enfolded in comfort and healing
Don’t miss the Pahrump Community Christmas Tree Lighting
Winter operations at Lee Canyon now underway
Nye County entering negotiations for new Community Center
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 22, 2024 - 4:55 am
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in looking for a man who allegedly fled from a recent fatal hit-and-run incident in Amargosa Valley Thursday morning.

The man, identified as Isrrael Gutierrez-Naranjo is a Hispanic male adult, standing at 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Gutierrez-Naranjo is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Chevy Silverado with a Nevada license plate bearing 283-J82.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gutierrez-Naranjo is urged to contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit at 702 486-4100 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 702 385-5555.

Veterans enfolded in comfort and healing
Winter operations at Lee Canyon now underway
