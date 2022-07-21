94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Driver jailed after leading deputy on high-speed chase

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 21, 2022 - 10:48 am
 

A Pahrump man led Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed pursuit last week.

According to a sheriff’s office arrest report, Deputy Michael Burke was patrolling eastbound on Highway 372 at approximately 4:21 p.m. on July 7 when he observed a black pick-up truck traveling southbound through the roundabout toward Pahrump Valley Boulevard.

“I noted that the vehicle was not displaying a license plate,” Burke’s report stated. “I turned behind the vehicle and noted that it turned into the parking lot of the Home Gallery Furniture store. After activating my emergency lights and audible siren to conduct a vehicle stop, the driver of the truck, later identified as Christopher Sparks, immediately accelerated away from me and failed to stop for my emergency lights and siren.”

The report went on to state that Sparks entered the roundabout at a high rate of speed and failed to yield to a vehicle already in the roundabout.

Sparks turned eastbound onto Highway 372 and had to negotiate his way around another vehicle also traveling eastbound on Highway 372.

“Sparks then turned southbound at a high rate of speed entering the rear parking lot of Walgreens, endangering the driver of a vehicle waiting to turn onto Highway 372 from the parking lot,” the report noted. “Sparks continued southbound through the parking lot where other vehicles typically travel in a northbound direction.”

Additionally, the report stated that Sparks failed to stop at a posted stop sign located at East Firebird Circle North and South Firebird Circle West.

Sparks’ vehicle then became disabled and he was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

A records check showed the vehicle as unregistered and uninsured.

Sparks faces several additional charges, including disobeying a peace officer, endangering and failure to obey a traffic control device.

He was transported to the Nye County Detention Center without further incident.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak, center, and First Lady Kathy Sisolak, right, talk to staff at the Southern ...
COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases again dip in Clark County, state
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Despite declines in some key metrics, levels of the virus remain high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Pahrump in the past two weeks; one in Beatty and one in Tonopah.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Deputy District Attorney Kirk Vitto is hanging ...
Nye prosecutor Kirk Vitto named new Justice of the Peace
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The seat was previously held by Lisa Chamlee, who was elected in 2018 and had been in office for three and a half years when she made the decision to resign, citing safety concerns as well as personal reasons.

(Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) A view of Pahrump as seen from Deer Street.
Study: July 23will be ‘perfect day’ in Nevada weather
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Researchers analyzed climate data for 3 decades to pinpoint Saturday as the date for the best weather. That might be true for those who like extreme heat. The forecast in Pahrump calls for a high near 107 degrees, while Tonopah will hit 90.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Water District Governing will meet again on ...
New member joins Nye water board, three others reappointed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Ernie Jackson will now be joining Ed Goedhart, Bruce Holden, Michael Lach and Helene Williams on the water board, at its next meeting on Monday, July 25.