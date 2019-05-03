Driver transported after Pahrump rollover crash

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash along Highway 160 On April 15, at approximately 7:47 a.m. The incident occurred near mile marker 28 in Nye County. One of two dogs traveling with the driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the rollover.

Structure fires and a vehicle crash dominated the majority of emergency service calls throughout the valley over the past several weeks.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to a structure fire on the 4200 block of West Retread Road on April 13, just before 5:30 p.m.

“Upon our arrival, we found a double-wide manufactured dwelling with moderate smoke showing,” Lewis said. “Crews commenced an interior attack and extinguished a kitchen fire that had extended up the cabinets. The fire was quickly controlled with no further extension. An infant was assessed on scene, due to exposure to by-products of the combustion, but the patient was not transported.”

On April 15 at approximately 7:47 a.m., fire crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident with possible entrapment.

“This occurred along Highway 160 in Nye County at mile marker 28,” Lewis said. “Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle well off the roadway. Crews extricated the driver, who was transported to Desert View Hospital. There was one canine that was killed as a result of the accident. An animal control officer responded and secured a second canine.”

On April 23 at approximately 8:47 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of West McMurray Drive, for a passenger vehicle fire.

“Crews arrived on location to find a fully-involved vehicle at the rear of the property,” Lewis said. “Crews quickly controlled the fire with no further extension. The vehicle was a total loss.”

Roughly an hour later, fire crews were summoned to a reported kitchen fire on the 3100 block of West Pittman Street.

“Crews arrived to find a cooking-related fire that was contained, with no extension,” Lewis said. “Medics treated one female for smoke inhalation, however that patient refused transport to the local hospital. Crews completed the assignment by ventilating the residence without incident.”

