37°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Duckwater School likely to close as enrollment drops

By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News
March 1, 2023 - 11:54 am
 
Courtesy Nye County Schools
Courtesy Nye County Schools
Courtesy Nye County Schools Duckwater School students release trout in a stream with the guidan ...
Courtesy Nye County Schools Duckwater School students release trout in a stream with the guidance from the Nevada Department of Wildlife during an outdoor learning activity last school year.
Courtesy Nye County Schools
Courtesy Nye County Schools
Courtesy Nye County Schools
Courtesy Nye County Schools
Courtesy Nye County Schools Duckwater School students released trout in a stream with the guida ...
Courtesy Nye County Schools Duckwater School students released trout in a stream with the guidance from the Nevada Department of Wildlife during an outdoor learning activity last school year. Courtesy Nye County Schools Duckwater School students released trout in a stream with the guidance from the Nevada Department of Wildlife during an outdoor learning activity last school year.

Nye County school officials are expected to close Duckwater School amid declining enrollments at the remote facility that’s more than four hours northeast of the district offices in Pahrump.

At its peak in the 2000s, Duckwater School provided public education for as many as 22 kindergarten to eighth-grade students in the area, Nye County Assistant Superintendent Kyle Lindberg told the Pahrump Valley Times, but only five are currently enrolled there, he said.

Enrollment at Duckwater could fall to just two students for the 2023-24 academic year, according to district projections, and most agree that keeping the school open hardly makes sense.

“The two students that will be affected [by the closure] next year will be a fourth-grader and a third-grader,” Lindberg said. “They will have the ability to attend the in-person tribal school in Duckwater.”

The private Duckwater Shoshone School is within steps of Nye County’s public Duckwater School and serves roughly a dozen tribal students on the surrounding Duckwater reservation.

The nearest Nye County school is in Gabbs, more than 35 miles away.

^

Some ‘closure’ ahead of the closure

Seventeen stakeholders gathered at Duckwater School last month, after education officials posted announcements about the proposal and invited folks together to talk about what closing the facility would mean for the community of about 100 residents — depending on the season.

“It was an open discussion with the group as many people shared their concerns and understanding of what it takes to keep a school open,” Lindberg said. “They discussed the out-of-pocket costs to run a school and they all agreed that if the possibility down the road of the population increasing, that we could possibly open it up again.”

Last month’s meeting was also a sort of reunion for many former Duckwater students and teachers who met there over food to talk about the stark realities facing the tight-knit community.

Because of its remote location, it’s difficult to provide essential services there.

Accessed by occasionally treacherous dirt roads, Duckwater includes the Yomba Shoshone tribal headquarters, a community center, homes and a gas station. Many must travel about 150 miles to the town of Fallon for food.

“If you don’t have a good car, a reliable vehicle or a telephone out there, you are really, really barred from accessing just anything,” Tribal Administrator Janet Weed told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last fall, after the publication reported on the challenges Duckwater voters faced during the 2022 mid-term elections.

With unreliable and spotty access to postal services, a couple of members of the tribe went on horseback to pick up ballots for people in the presidential election of 2022, and then Weed and another member hand-delivered them in Tonopah.

The potential closure of a community school is just the latest challenge for Duckwater.

Lindberg said the board of education is expected to consider the school’s closing at its March 23 meeting in Tonopah.

A live stream of the meeting will be available on the district’s website.

Contact Editor Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times All of the Nye County Sheriff's Office's patrol vehicles ar ...
Nye commissioners allocate $286k for new NCSO radar units
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In February, the Nye County Commission allocated $268,200 in revenue collected from a Public Safety Sales Tax to purchase new radar units for the department’s entire patrol fleet.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd of Beatty residents attended ...
‘Don’t fence me in’ — Beatty says solar projects just not a match for town
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — People here on the whole, continue to oppose the development of solar-energy projects in areas near the town. A sizable crowd showed up for the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s Utility Scale Solar Projects Workshop on Monday, Feb. 27 where Nye County Director of Planning Brett Waggoner told them that he was there to get their input. “It’s your meeting,” he said. “I just want it to be productive.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Veterans will be able to connect with all sorts of organizat ...
6th annual Veterans Extravaganza a ‘one-stop-shop’ for military resources
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 6th Annual Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans Extravaganza is set for Friday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center at the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue. Here’s what you need to know.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kenny Bent
69-year-old Pahrump man ID’d in fatal shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed early Tuesday evening Feb. 21, as 69-year-old Kenny Bent, of Pahrump. Bent’s son remains hospitalized after a man allegedly opened-fire on them.

PAHRUMP | BUSINESS BRIEFS
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A quick look at openings, closings and other industry news.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One man is dead after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon a ...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Lewis Street home fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An early afternoon structure fire killed an elderly man while another individual was transported with undisclosed injuries to Desert View Hospital just before 3 p.m., on Saturday Feb. 25.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Darla Miller, left, trains a student on proper ...
This CPR class at the Pahrump library could save someone’s life
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

February is American Heart Month, and with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s dramatic on-field cardiac arrest and subsequent resuscitation, the awareness of first aid techniques to save lives has grown.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Cowgirl Emily Bennett is pictured in the breakaway ev ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump student rodeo
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With 23 total events covering bull riding, barrel racing, cutting, team and tie-down roping, along with a shooting tournament, the 2023 event provided two full days of exciting entertainment as these talented athletes put their skills on display.