DUI arrest at jail parking lot in Pahrump

Though DUI arrests are quite common all around town, a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy secured a DUI arrest this month at an unlikely location, that being the Nye County Detention Center parking lot.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Woman charged with DUI, arrested at the Nye County Detention Center parking lot

As stated in a sheriff’s office declaration of arrest report dated Oct. 16, Deputy Michael A. Connelly was dispatched to the parking lot after a fellow deputy, who was out in the parking lot, noticed a female, identified as Kelly Oliver, who appeared to be allegedly intoxicated at the 1520 E. Basin Ave. location just before 7 p.m.

“Upon my arrival, I made contact with Deputy Ramos and the female, identified as Kelly Oliver,” Connelly stated in the report. “Deputy Ramos advised me that he was walking into the north side of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office parking lot when he observed a gold Ford Contour pull into the parking lot erratically. Deputy Ramos explained to me that he observed that Oliver pulled the vehicle into a parking lot and began revving the motor. Deputy Ramos stated it appeared that Oliver was in need of emergency assistance and he made contact with her.”

Connelly’s report also stated that Deputy Ramos began speaking with Oliver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

“Deputy Ramos advised me that he could smell an unknown alcoholic beverage emanating from Oliver’s breath as she spoke to him,” Connelly noted. “Oliver advised Deputy Ramos that she had consumed a half-pint of Kessler whiskey within the last four hours.”

As Connelly began speaking with Oliver, he noted that he could also smell a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage as she spoke to him, according to the report.

“I asked Oliver if she had consumed any alcoholic beverages recently, to which she stated she drank a half-pint of Kessler whiskey,” Connelly’s report stated. “While I was speaking to Oliver, I noticed her eyes to be bloodshot and watery and her speech was slurred. Based on my observations, I asked Oliver if she would be willing to do a series of standardized field sobriety tests to which she agreed. I conducted the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, the walk-and-turn test, and the one-legged stand test on Oliver.”

The report went on to state that Oliver failed all three tests.

“Based on my observations and the failed tests, I placed Oliver under arrest on the above charge,” Connelly said in the report. “Oliver was transported to the Nye County Detention Center where she consented to a breath test, to which she failed. Oliver was booked into the Nye County Detention Center without further incident,” Connelly noted in the report.

