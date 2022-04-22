51°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

DUI suspect drives car into Pahrump home, report says

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 22, 2022 - 3:23 pm
 

A local woman is facing a DUI charge after allegedly crashing her car into a home on April 16.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Breanna Nelson was dispatched for a report of a motor vehicle crash, where upon arrival, she observed a gold Toyota that had crashed into the garage of the residence.

“The investigation revealed that the Toyota left the roadway and traveled through the property and into the garage,” according to the report. “In the driver’s seat was a female who was identified as Yolanda Briehof, through her Nevada identification card.”

The report went on to state that three medics on scene, as well as Nelson, noted that Briehof admitted that she had been drinking throughout the day. No injuries were reported.

“Briehof said that she had approximately four vodka shooters,” according to the report. “She had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and an unsteady gait. I then asked her if she would submit to field sobriety tests and Briehof refused. She then taken to the Nye County Detention Center where she was read an implied consent.”

Additionally, the report stated that Briehof consented to a breath test, but she was unable to satisfactorily complete the test.

After eventually consenting to a blood draw, two samples of Briehof’s blood were collected.

“Briehof was found in violation of her second DUI based on criminal history and the observations I made of her on scene,” according to Nelson’s report.

Briehof was then booked on a DUI charge, and bail was set at $1,100.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times While in the hospital recovering from his strokes Brown wat ...
Pahrump man turns to ‘van life’ following health scare
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump native Tom Brown saw the benefit of consolidating his goods and slowing down after several strokes in 2017 took him out of the workforce and put him on disability.

Food Access Grant applications are now open for food banks and those who help operate pantries ...
Grant will help food banks help those in need
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is looking to partner with food banks, public and tribal entities, as well as community organizations engaged in food assistance activities throughout Nevada to increase food access in underserved rural, tribal and urban communities by way of grants.

(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies seek help ID’ing suspect in park vandalism
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a woman believed to be responsible for vandalizing Ian Deutch Memorial Park over the weekend.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County clerk candidates Ian Bayne, Mark Kampf and ...
Clerk candidates differ little on issues during town hall debate
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The April 14 debate between Nye County clerk candidates Mark Kampf, Ian Bayne and Andrew Caccavalle did not provide the fireworks that some audience members were expecting. The three candidates agreed on almost half of the 17 questions posed by moderators.

(National Park Service) Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern in 2011. Biologis ...
Threatened Devils Hole pupfish are making a comeback
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Scientists recently counted 175 Devils Hole pupfish — the most they’ve observed in a spring count in 22 years. They’ve been tracking populations of the rare, bright blue fish, which live in the upper 80 feet of a deep water-filled cavern and sun-lit shallow pool in Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge just west of Pahrump, for 50 years.

(Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times) The Pahrump Community Library board on Monday interviewed ...
Missouri librarian offered director post at Pahrump library
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After a 10-month vacancy, the library board on Monday interviewed and voted to offer a contract to Vanja Anderson, currently the library director of the Cahokia Public Library in St. Louis, Missouri.