DUI suspect drives car into Pahrump home, report says

A local woman is facing a DUI charge after allegedly crashing her car into a home on April 16.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Breanna Nelson was dispatched for a report of a motor vehicle crash, where upon arrival, she observed a gold Toyota that had crashed into the garage of the residence.

“The investigation revealed that the Toyota left the roadway and traveled through the property and into the garage,” according to the report. “In the driver’s seat was a female who was identified as Yolanda Briehof, through her Nevada identification card.”

The report went on to state that three medics on scene, as well as Nelson, noted that Briehof admitted that she had been drinking throughout the day. No injuries were reported.

“Briehof said that she had approximately four vodka shooters,” according to the report. “She had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and an unsteady gait. I then asked her if she would submit to field sobriety tests and Briehof refused. She then taken to the Nye County Detention Center where she was read an implied consent.”

Additionally, the report stated that Briehof consented to a breath test, but she was unable to satisfactorily complete the test.

After eventually consenting to a blood draw, two samples of Briehof’s blood were collected.

“Briehof was found in violation of her second DUI based on criminal history and the observations I made of her on scene,” according to Nelson’s report.

Briehof was then booked on a DUI charge, and bail was set at $1,100.