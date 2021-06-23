DUI suspected in two-vehicle crash

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Blagg Road and Irene Street just after 3 p.m. on Monday, June 14.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A local man is facing charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Blagg Road and Irene Street on Monday afternoon, June 14. No serious injuries were reported according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Blagg Road and Irene Street just after 3 p.m. on Monday, June 14.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chad Barrett, who responded to the collision, noted in his report that while en route, dispatchers informed him that the driver of a Nissan Altima had fled the scene, and was parked on the shoulder of Irene Street a short distance away, where he was reportedly attempting to exit the vehicle.

“Upon arrival, I identified the male via his driver’s license as Christopher Francis,” according to Barrett’s arrest report. “I observed Francis was leaning against the vehicle, which had extensive front-end damage.”

After making contact with Francis, Barrett noted that he could smell the odor of what appeared to be marijuana emanating from his person.

“Francis’ speech was very slurred, he was unsteady on his feet and could not walk nor take a step without assistance,” the report stated. “When asked, Francis declined to take part in a standard field sobriety test, although he did comply with the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, (HGN) test.”

While attempting to test Francis, who according to the report was leaning against the vehicle to steady himself, Barrett noted that Francis could not perform the tests without moving his head and closing one of his eyes, after being instructed not to.

“Francis stated he had smoked ‘just weed’ during my contact with him,” according to the report. “The sun at this time of the day was at Francis’ back. Due to the fact that the suspect failed to stop at the scene of an accident involving property damage, he was in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 484E.020.”

As a result, Francis was arrested on suspicion of DUI and one count of leaving the scene of an accident and was transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

