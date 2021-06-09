Eco-smart money saving tips for National Garden Week

It might be a little hot already in Pahrump, but happy National Garden Week. If you are planning to use your green thumb this week, I have a couple of tips for you to save some money and help our environment in Pahrump at the same time.

Chris Hernandez, co-chair of the Nevada Green Team employee environmental group for Wells Fargo, offers some money saving "green" tips for the home garden.

First, consider planting a mix of perennials and annuals in Pahrump. This will provide you that extra special splash of festive color in your yard, and save you money at the same time. The perennials will add to your bloom every year and can reduce your plant replacement costs in the long run.

Second, think about adding some xeriscape plants to your yard. Conservation of water is eco-smart right here in Pahrump. There are a number of lush xeriscape plants that have beautiful blooms and don’t need a lot of water to flourish. Ask your neighborhood nursery for some suggestions on water-saving landscaping.

Last, consider replacing your plant sprinkler system with cost-effective, water-conserving drip irrigation. Drip irrigation is an easy do-it-yourself way to deliver water directly to your plants without water overspray and waste. It also can help save you money on your water bill in Pahrump with less wasted water.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, last year’s drought was the worst we’ve experienced in two decades. This year does not look much better in Pahrump. However, some targeted green thumb projects during National Garden Week will not only help the environment by conserving water, but also save you money at the same time.

Chris Hernandez is a branch manager for Wells Fargo and co-chairs the Nevada Green Team employee environmental group.