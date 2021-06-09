74°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Eco-smart money saving tips for National Garden Week

By Chris Hernandez Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 8, 2021 - 10:36 pm
 
Getty Images Chris Hernandez, co-chair of the Nevada Green Team employee environmental group fo ...
Getty Images Chris Hernandez, co-chair of the Nevada Green Team employee environmental group for Wells Fargo, offers some money saving "green" tips for the home garden.

It might be a little hot already in Pahrump, but happy National Garden Week. If you are planning to use your green thumb this week, I have a couple of tips for you to save some money and help our environment in Pahrump at the same time.

First, consider planting a mix of perennials and annuals in Pahrump. This will provide you that extra special splash of festive color in your yard, and save you money at the same time. The perennials will add to your bloom every year and can reduce your plant replacement costs in the long run.

Second, think about adding some xeriscape plants to your yard. Conservation of water is eco-smart right here in Pahrump. There are a number of lush xeriscape plants that have beautiful blooms and don’t need a lot of water to flourish. Ask your neighborhood nursery for some suggestions on water-saving landscaping.

Last, consider replacing your plant sprinkler system with cost-effective, water-conserving drip irrigation. Drip irrigation is an easy do-it-yourself way to deliver water directly to your plants without water overspray and waste. It also can help save you money on your water bill in Pahrump with less wasted water.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, last year’s drought was the worst we’ve experienced in two decades. This year does not look much better in Pahrump. However, some targeted green thumb projects during National Garden Week will not only help the environment by conserving water, but also save you money at the same time.

Chris Hernandez is a branch manager for Wells Fargo and co-chairs the Nevada Green Team employee environmental group.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Everett Staley has spent the last two year ...
Ocean vessel takes shape in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“A tall ship and a star to steer her by,” wrote the poet John Masefield, but it also helps if there’s a bit of water available, so an ocean-going vessel is the last thing you’d expect to see in Beatty, Nevada.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The chili cook-off is a popular part of Be ...
Beatty Days is a go
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A long awaited decision has been made. The Beatty Chamber of Commerce has given the green light to the town’s biggest annual event after its Covid-19 hiatus last year. Beatty Days is once again set for the last weekend in October.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Volunteer Department responded ...
Brush fire sparks up in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A quick response by the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a grass and brush fire in the yard of the residence formerly belonging to the late Shirley Harlan Sunday evening, June 6. The spring-fed oasis property is located on Pioneer Road, approximately eight miles from Beatty.

 
Mother of child found dead near Las Vegas arrested
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The mother of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found in Mountain Springs has been arrested in Denver, Las Vegas police said.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Health and Human Services Director/Public Guardia ...
Annual social services fair returns to Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It’s a one-stop shop for area residents seeking to learn more about the myriad of services available, as the 6th annual Social Services Fair returns on Thursday, June 10.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured third from left, Larry McKay is joined by fellow m ...
GoFundMe set up for motorcyclist killed in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A GoFundMe account has been established to aid with the final expenses related to the death of a man killed in a motorcycle accident in Pahrump.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary Sch ...
Cannabis lounges legalized: What comes next?
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Some four years after Nevada saw its first legal marijuana sales, locals and tourists alike will soon be able to consume it in legal cannabis lounges.

Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal Visitors take photos at the Red Rock Canyon National C ...
Fees waived on Saturday at Red Rock for National Get Outdoors Day
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is waiving amenity-related fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day. According to the BLM, some fees, such as group day use, will still be in effect.

Touro University Physician Assistant student Megan Hickey prepares COVID-19 vaccines at the Wel ...
Nevada reports 627 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths over weekend
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The two-week moving average of new cases held steady at 114 per day, while the state test positivity rate dropped to 3.5 percent, according to state data posted Monday.