Economy lost 5.5 million jobs, federal statistics say

Staff Report
February 16, 2021 - 6:03 pm
 
Since the pandemic settled in, each month has reported more jobs than the last and even the hardest-hit sectors are finally finding some breathing room. (Getty Images)

The number of job openings was little changed at 6.6 million on the last business day of December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Monday as hires decreased to 5.5 million while total separations were little changed at 5.5 million.

Within separations, the quits rate and layoffs and discharges rate were little changed at 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively. This release includes estimates of the number and rate of job openings, hires and separations for the total nonfarm sector, by industry, and by four geographic regions.

On the last business day of December, the number and rate of job openings were little changed at 6.6 million and 4.5 percent, respectively. Job openings increased in professional and business services (+296,000). Job openings decreased in state and local government, excluding education (-65,000); arts, entertainment and recreation (-50,000); and nondurable goods manufacturing (-30,000).

The number of job openings was little changed in all four regions of the nation.

Over the year, the number of job openings (not seasonally adjusted) was little changed in December. Job openings decreased in a number of industries over the year with the largest decreases in state and local government, excluding education; arts, entertainment, and recreation; and information.

The job openings level increased in a number of industries over the year with the largest increases in professional and business services; nondurable goods manufacturing; and transportation, warehousing and utilities. The number of job openings increased in the South region.

In December, the number of hires decreased to 5.5 million (-396,000), and the hires rate decreased to 3.9%. Hires decreased in accommodation and food services (-221,000); transportation, warehousing and utilities (-133,000); and arts, entertainment and recreation (-82,000). Hires increased in retail trade (+94,000). The number of hires decreased in the South region.

Total separations includes quits, layoffs and discharges and other separations. Quits are generally voluntary separations initiated by the employee. Therefore, the quits rate can serve as a measure of workers’ willingness or ability to leave jobs. Layoffs and discharges are involuntary separations initiated by the employer. Other separations includes separations because of retirement, death, disability and transfers to other locations of the same firm.

In December, the number of total separations was little changed at 5.5 million, and the total separations rate was little changed at 3.8%. The total separations level decreased in federal government (-86,000). Total separations increased in arts, entertainment and recreation (+68,000). Total separations were little changed in all four regions.

Over the 12 months ending in December, hires totaled 70.2 million and separations totaled 75.7 million, yielding a net employment loss of 5.5 million. These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year.

THE LATEST
Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.
Letters to the Editor

International corporations gaining control in the US

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Area veteran Frank Duszynski, age 72, was first in line to ...
Veterans COVID vaccination clinic set for this weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has started vaccinating area veterans against COVID-19, with its first local vaccination clinic held earlier this month, and those 70 and older who are looking to get their COVID-19 vaccinations will have another chance this coming weekend.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed his Declaration of Emergenc ...
Governor eases COVID-19 restrictions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With Nevada’s COVID-19 numbers trending downward and the vaccine roll-out continuing to pace along in a slow but steady fashion, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed and executed a new directive that eases COVID-19 restrictions across the state, a move that was met with relief and satisfaction by many.

Getty Images The Mother Lode Project is about 6 miles east of Beatty, and approximately 12 mil ...
Corvus announces results for Beatty gold mine
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Corvus Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, announced results from the new northern High-Grade Feeder Zone target of the Central Intrusive Zone at the Mother Lode project near Beatty.

Getty Images
Zero1 Off-Road acquires Vegas Off-Road Tours
Staff Report

Zero1 Off-Road, the company that created off-road experiences in Las Vegas with an assortment of vehicles and venues ranging from multiday desert excursions to short course excitement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has acquired longtime Vegas operator Vegas Off-Road Tours.

Pahrump woman dies after being struck by vehicle
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A GoFundMe account was established for the family of a Pahrump woman who was struck and killed while walking her dog.

Getty Images Approximately 64% of men and 69% of women age 65-75 have high blood pressure. Blo ...
Heart-healthy tips offered by Health Plan of Nevada
Staff Report

According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 92.1 million Americans suffer from cardiovascular disease. Since February is American Heart Month, Health Plan of Nevada is offering tips to help prevent heart disease, at any age.

Benjamín Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal AB 116 builds on a successful model established by C ...
Assembly bill would end criminalizing traffic tickets
Staff Report

Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, D-Las Vegas, filed legislation Friday that would decriminalize minor traffic violations, making them civil infractions and ending the practice of issuing warrants when an individual can’t afford to pay the fines, fees and assessments imposed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Prioritization Lanes have been established to determine the ...
Wednesday vaccination clinic cancelled due to delivery delay
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 has been canceled due to inclement weather across the country, according to Nye County.