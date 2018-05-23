Effort seeks to help rurals build economic prosperity

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants to help rural communities develop locally based solutions and access financial resources to build economic prosperity.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times These grants are intended to address capacity challenges faced by small, low-income rural communities with limited resources and staff.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants to help rural communities develop locally based solutions and access financial resources to build economic prosperity.

These grants are intended to address capacity challenges faced by small, low-income rural communities with limited resources and staff. The assistance helps communities access USDA funding for essential community facilities.

Eligible recipients are private, public or nonprofit organizations and tribal entities that have experience in providing technical assistance and training to rural entities.

Eligible projects include those involving multi-jurisdictions and collaborations among rural communities.

Applicants are encouraged to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping rural communities build robust and sustainable economies through strategic investments in infrastructure, partnerships and innovation. Applications are due July 2.

For information in Nevada contact Cheryl Couch at 775-887-1222, ext. 4760.