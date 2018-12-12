Effort seeks to help veterans’ businesses

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie recently announced a new partnership dedicated to supporting veteran small businesses.

Screenshot/Small Business Administration website The new effort was announced last month.

McMahon and Wilkie signed a memorandum of understanding between the two agencies to collaborate and scale a new pilot program that will offer intensive management and leadership training for veteran entrepreneurs.

The effort was highlighted ahead of National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 5-9.

“By signing this (memorandum) between the VA and the SBA, we are committing two federal agencies to advance, improve, and expand opportunities for transitioning service members and veterans to own their own businesses,” Wilkie said in a statement.

President Donald Trump recently donated his second-quarter salary to the SBA. These donated funds will help the SBA with developing and launching the pilot program.

For more information on the resources available for veteran entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/veterans