Eggs may be expensive, but Easter activities abound

From a picnic, to egg hunts, to a painting party and more. Here’s a look at what’s planned in the Pahrump Valley and beyond for the Easter weekend.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force's Community Easter Picnic, cosponsored by Pahrump Disability Outreach Program and Joe's Sanitation, will take place Saturday, April 8 at Petrack Park and the Easter Bunny will be there to photo opportunities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Easter Sunday will give local kiddos the chance take part in a classic Easter Egg Hunt at Simkins Park, with the Mills family continuing the tradition of hosting a community gathering for the holiday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Siblings help one another amass as many eggs as possible while traipsing around Petrack Park during a past Community Easter Picnic.

Easter in the Pahrump Valley is set to abound with family fun, with two community gatherings planned and plenty of holiday spirit to go around.

First up on the local events schedule will be the Community Easter Picnic, hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force in conjunction with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program — better known as PDOP.

Joe’s Sanitation is playing a major role as a sponsor in this year’s event and task-force members are looking forward to another successful endeavor.

Community Easter Picnic

Set for this Saturday, April 8, the Community Easter Picnic will take over Petrack Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there will be all sorts of activities and diversions for attendees to enjoy, with everything absolutely free of charge. The event is one that regularly attracts hundreds of local families and as task force committee chair Linda Wright always emphasizes, that’s the whole point behind the group, bringing together the community for the holidays.

As one might expect, the headliner for the Community Easter Picnic will be the Easter Bunny himself. He will be hopping into town especially for the event and the task force has prepared a special chair upon which he will be seated so he can greet the youngsters who flock to the park and pose for keepsake photographs that families will no doubt treasure.

Of course, the kiddos will also be anticipating filling their Easter baskets with colorful, candy filled eggs and they will not be disappointed. PDOP has headed up the egg-stuffing efforts and thousands of brightly colored plastic eggs are ready to be handed out to eager children by the various vendors that will be on exhibit for the event. Kettle corn and cotton candy will be on offer and to help balance out all of that sugar, the task force will be grilling up fresh hot dogs and hamburgers, too. Games, activities and rides on the PDOP children’s train will round out the day.

For more information on the Community Easter Picnic contact the task force at PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Beatty Easter Egg Hunt

The Beatty Lions Club will host its annual egg hunt at Cottonwood Park Saturday, April 8, beginning at 10 a.m.

The hunt will be separated into age groups, 0-3, 4-6, and 7-10. A raffle basket will be located at the Happy Burro.

Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Winning ticket will be drawn at the Easter egg hunt and you do not need to be present to win.

Pahrump Arts Council egg painting

Pahrump Arts Council will also sponsor an Easter egg-painting party beginning at 5 .m., Saturday April 8 at its office, 301 Oxbow Ave., Suite #14

“Come make a mess,” say organizers. The party is open to all ages and skill levels. C

Cost is $10 per person and a dozen hard-boiled eggs.

To sign up, contact info@pvpac.org, or call 702-820-2280.

Easter at Simkins Park

On Easter Sunday, April 9, Simkins Park will be the place to go for holiday festivities. DJ Mills has taken up the mantle of this event, continuing the tradition that his sister Cassandra Selbach had carried on from their childhood in Amargosa, when their father, Dan, used to host a similar gathering for that community. Although Selbach and her father have since passed away, their memories live on and Easter at Simkins will be held in honor of the two people who ultimately made the event what it is today.

“Please join us this year at Simkins Park as we go ‘back to our roots’ for Easter at Simkins,” Mills announced in a Facebook post earlier this month. “As the Mills family is blessed with raising their beautiful toddlers, this year the event will focus more on spending quality time enjoying Easter with them and less of a large-scale event.”

Despite the Mills’ desire to tone down the 2023 event, there will still be an abundance of fun to be had at Simkins Park this Sunday.

“We will still be hosting a 10,000-plus egg hunt and providing worship music for everyone to enjoy, and the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club will be there providing hot dogs!” Mills remarked, adding, “We encourage and welcome anyone to join us. The family gathering will begin at 11 a.m. and the egg hunt will start at noon. We hope you join us!”

Those who do plan to celebrate the holiday with the Mills family at Simkins Park should come prepared with their own chair, blankets, snacks and drinks.

For more on Easter at Simkins contact Mills at www.Facebook/com/Daniel.Mills.90038

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com