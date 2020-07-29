85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Electronics keys this year’s back-to-school spending

Staff Report
July 29, 2020 - 9:09 am
 

With ongoing uncertainty about the school year, families are prioritizing more technology in this year’s back-to-school budgets to accommodate online and distance learning.

Despite a degree of uncertainty surrounding the coming school year, parents and students throughout Nevada are stocking up on school supplies, electronics and clothes during the back-to-school shopping season. The Retail Association of Nevada estimates that back-to-school shoppers will spend $434.9 million to prepare for the new school year.

This year’s back-to-school planning has a much different look than years past because of social distancing measures in place. In turn, back-to-school spending is expected to reach historic levels because of increased purchases of electronics for distance learning.

Given the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot is still unknown about how and when K-12 schools across the state will start the fall semester, but there will be significant changes to accommodate social distancing, enhanced cleaning and reduced sharing of classroom school supplies. Colleges, including the University of Nevada campuses in Reno and Las Vegas and the College of Southern Nevada, are expecting to start the school year Aug. 24 with similar social distancing measures in place.

RAN projects $310.3 million will be spent shopping for Nevada’s K-12 students, up 14.7% from last year. With increased in-home lessons and distance learning likely, electronics are expected to be the largest spending category at $107.9 million. Spending on clothing and accessories is projected to be second at $92.2 million, followed by shoes ($58.6 million) and school supplies ($51.6 million).

“Nevada’s retailers are preparing for the multiple scenarios Nevada families are facing as they prepare for the start of the school year,” said Bryan Wachter, senior vice president of RAN. “We’re seeing a much greater need than ever before for technology to help students be successful in remote or hybrid learning environments, and we fully expect a lot of shopping to take place online; our brick-and-mortar retailers, too, can expect a busy back-to-school season, especially when families need supplies fast to accommodate final school reopening plans.”

Nationally, families with students in grades K-12 will spend an estimated $33.9 billion, according to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation, with average spending per household expected to be $789, up from $697 last year.

With more than 117,000 students enrolled in public and private colleges throughout Nevada, RAN estimates spending for students heading back to college will reach $124.7 million. Electronics are expected to be the largest spending category at $30.8 million, followed by clothing and accessories ($17.5 million), dorm and apartment furnishings ($15.3 million) and food ($13.1 million).

Nationwide, the NRF reports spending for college students is projected to reach $67.7 billion, with the average household spending $1,059. College spending estimates rose from last year’s estimate of $977.

Back-to-school shoppers reported shifting more spending to online outlets because of the coronavirus. K-12 shoppers reported online retailers as their most popular destination at 55.0%, while 43.0% of college shoppers planned to shop online.

Discount stores have become the second most popular destination for college students going back to school, with 30.0% of shoppers planning to shop there.

K-12 shoppers reported department stores as their second favorite destination (37.0%). Back-to-school shoppers can expect elevated activity in the coming weeks as 68% of K-12 shoppers and 60 percent of college shoppers plan to get their shopping done at least three weeks before school begins.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images To assist tax professionals with the security basics, the IRS, state tax agencies ...
IRS offers tips for tax pros working at home
Staff Report

With cyberthieves active during COVID-19, the Internal Revenue Service and the Security Summit partners on Tuesday urged tax professionals to review critical security steps to ensure they are fully protecting client data whether working in the office or a remote location.

Las Vegas Review-Journal A Nevada State Bank sign outside of the bank which is located at 750 E ...
SBA names Nevada State Bank Nevada’s top lender
Staff Report

The Small Business Administration Nevada District office named Nevada State Bank the number one statewide lender for its commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada’s small businesses in 2019.

University of Nevada, Extension The webinar, “Market Research: Using Data to Grow Your Small ...
Extension’s summer series turns to market research
Staff Report

With COVID-19 posing more and more challenges to small businesses, having and understanding pertinent data can help businesses make adjustments to improve their chances of success. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online town hall this Wednesday and a webinar this Friday on market research and finding and using data to grow small businesses.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters at a briefing Mond ...
Bars to remain closed in Nye, Clark, Elko, Washoe
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bars, pubs, taverns and wineries will remain closed in Nye, Clark, Elko and Washoe counties as Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a transition to a long-term mitigation strategy in the fight against COVID-19.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Initial unemployment claims continue moderate increase
Staff Report

Initial unemployment claims have risen for the fourth consecutive week while continued claims are back above 300,000 according to Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation data.

Getty Images The decision was 5-4, with Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaug ...
Supreme Court rules against Nevada church
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday denied a petition from Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in Dayton that argued a policy limiting in-person church attendance to 50 during the coronavirus pandemic violated the Constitution.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Pahrump Valley Winery on Friday, July 28, 2017. The win ...
Pahrump winery remains without a license to serve
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Winery will stay without a license for the next several weeks after action by the Nye County Liquor Board on Tuesday—extending the rift between the board and the winery that was put on display in recent weeks.

Abell Gebre
Man arrested after refusing to leave Area 51 site
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man eager to tour the Nevada National Security Site, also known as Area 51, was placed under arrest on a trespassing charge this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Norma Jean Opatik
NORMA JEAN OPATIK: Pahrump real estate market is ‘balanced’
By Norma Jean Opatik Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As Realtors here in Pahrump, we are asked every day, “Is this a good time to buy or sell our home?” And our answer is, “Yes, Pahrump real estate is doing extremely well.” This may be shocking to some but, nonetheless, it is true.