61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Eleven companies secure tax abatements from GOED

Staff Report
December 9, 2020 - 5:00 am
 
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development appro ...
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development approved abatements for 11 companies in Nevada, a move pegged to generate nearly 2,000 jobs in the state and over $90 million in tax revenue over the next decade.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development Board of Directors on Dec. 2 approved abatements for 11 companies that will generate $90,207,019 in tax revenue and create 1,991 jobs over the next 10 years.

Acorn Pulp Group, LLC, in Washoe County received a an estimated $616,706 in tax abatements but will produce an estimated $4 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 54 jobs at an average wage of $24.33 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $340.4 million with 119 jobs.

American Battery Technology Company in Lyon County received an estimated $1.3 million in tax abatements but will produce $7.54 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 50 jobs at an average wage of $45.47 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $348 million with 89 jobs.

Beyond Meat, Inc., in Washoe County received an estimated $4.39 million in tax abatements but will produce $13.48 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 135 jobs at an average wage of $23.61 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $903 million with 343 jobs.

Centerline Structural Innovations, Inc., of Washoe County received an estimated $348,806 in tax abatements but will generate an estimated $9.1 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 55 jobs at an average wage of $37.44 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $451.9 million with 261 jobs.

GigaCrete, Inc., of Clark County received an estimated $454,337 in tax abatements but will produce $3.1 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 25 jobs at an average wage of $26.10 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $114.6 million with 70 jobs.

Lithion Battery, Inc., of Clark County received an estimated $533,869 in tax abatements but will produce $2.9 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 22 jobs at an average wage of $30.41 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $140.9 million with 65 jobs.

Nanotech Energy Inc., of Washoe County received an estimated $20.7 million in tax abatements but will produce $21.8 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 57 jobs at an average wage of $30.56 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $586 million with 302 jobs.

Safe Life Defense, LLC of Clark County received an estimated $288,532 in tax abatements but will produce $12.8 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 50 jobs at an average wage of $24.59. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $526.3 million with 377 jobs.

SAMSARG, Inc., of Lyon County received an estimated $126,646 in tax abatements but will produce $6.4 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 25 jobs at an average wage of $53.88 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $725.7 million with 180 jobs.

Sonoma Creamery LLC of Washoe County received an estimated $696,713 in tax abatements but will produce $5.8 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 50 jobs at an average wage of $24.40 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $349.8 million with 117 jobs.

ZLINE Kitchen and Bath, LLC of Washoe County received an estimated $69,333 in tax abatements but will produce $2.9 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 25 jobs at an average wage of $26.86 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $80.1 million with 77 jobs.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff's Office Two hikers were safely rescued after becoming stranded while hiking ...
Two stranded hikers rescued
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two hikers were rescued after becoming stranded in the area of Shadow Mountain on the valley’s far northwest end of town, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Lions Club is readying to take on its yea ...
Pahrump Lions Club’s Letters to Santa deadline approaching
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s the Christmas season and in Pahrump, that means it’s time for children to sit down and write out their wish lists for the Pahrump Valley Lions Club’s annual Letters to Santa program.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A driver led Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high- ...
High speed pursuit ends with arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One female is facing charges following a high-speed pursuit late Monday morning, Dec. 7.

Steven Burson
Shooting suspect fires more than 240 rounds, NCSO states
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing several serious charges after Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an active shooter incident on Dec. 3 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bruce Jabbour has been appointed to the Nye County Commissi ...
Bruce Jabbour appointed to Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Friday, Dec. 4, the Nevada governor’s office announced the appointment of Bruce Jabbour to the vacant Nye County Commission District 1 seat, a full four days before the formal deadline for applications to fill the seat had passed.

goarmy.com/hiringdays As part of the hiring event, Army recruiters will provide information abo ...
Virtual career fair scheduled to outline Army opportunities
Staff Writer

United States Army Recruiting is hosting a virtual career fair Thursday, Dec. 10, to educate interested individuals about full-time and part-time careers available in 150 specialties.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fred Dilger, executive director for the Agency for Nuclear ...
Sisolak taps Dilger to head Agency for Nuclear Projects
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced the appointment of Fred Dilger as the executive director for the Agency for Nuclear Projects.

Getty Images The second doses of the allocation are expected three to four weeks after the ini ...
Initial allocation of COVID vaccines for state announced
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services received official notice from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the state’s December COVID-19 vaccine allocation.