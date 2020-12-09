Eleven companies secure tax abatements from GOED

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development Board of Directors on Dec. 2 approved abatements for 11 companies that will generate $90,207,019 in tax revenue and create 1,991 jobs over the next 10 years.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development Board of Directors on Dec. 2 approved abatements for 11 companies that will generate $90,207,019 in tax revenue and create 1,991 jobs over the next 10 years.

Acorn Pulp Group, LLC, in Washoe County received a an estimated $616,706 in tax abatements but will produce an estimated $4 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 54 jobs at an average wage of $24.33 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $340.4 million with 119 jobs.

American Battery Technology Company in Lyon County received an estimated $1.3 million in tax abatements but will produce $7.54 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 50 jobs at an average wage of $45.47 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $348 million with 89 jobs.

Beyond Meat, Inc., in Washoe County received an estimated $4.39 million in tax abatements but will produce $13.48 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 135 jobs at an average wage of $23.61 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $903 million with 343 jobs.

Centerline Structural Innovations, Inc., of Washoe County received an estimated $348,806 in tax abatements but will generate an estimated $9.1 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 55 jobs at an average wage of $37.44 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $451.9 million with 261 jobs.

GigaCrete, Inc., of Clark County received an estimated $454,337 in tax abatements but will produce $3.1 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 25 jobs at an average wage of $26.10 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $114.6 million with 70 jobs.

Lithion Battery, Inc., of Clark County received an estimated $533,869 in tax abatements but will produce $2.9 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 22 jobs at an average wage of $30.41 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $140.9 million with 65 jobs.

Nanotech Energy Inc., of Washoe County received an estimated $20.7 million in tax abatements but will produce $21.8 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 57 jobs at an average wage of $30.56 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $586 million with 302 jobs.

Safe Life Defense, LLC of Clark County received an estimated $288,532 in tax abatements but will produce $12.8 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 50 jobs at an average wage of $24.59. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $526.3 million with 377 jobs.

SAMSARG, Inc., of Lyon County received an estimated $126,646 in tax abatements but will produce $6.4 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 25 jobs at an average wage of $53.88 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $725.7 million with 180 jobs.

Sonoma Creamery LLC of Washoe County received an estimated $696,713 in tax abatements but will produce $5.8 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 50 jobs at an average wage of $24.40 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $349.8 million with 117 jobs.

ZLINE Kitchen and Bath, LLC of Washoe County received an estimated $69,333 in tax abatements but will produce $2.9 million in tax revenues over the next 10 years. The company will initially create 25 jobs at an average wage of $26.86 per hour. The estimated economic impact over the next 10 years is $80.1 million with 77 jobs.