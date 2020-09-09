74°F
Employee accused of taking store's money for personal use in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 8, 2020
 

A Pahrump man was arrested in connection to an incident at an area convenience store in late August.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release, on Aug. 26, Deputy Amanda Christen was dispatched to the Horizon Market at 840 E. Highway 372, in reference to money missing from the convenience store’s safe.

Upon arrival, Christen spoke to the operations manager who said when she arrived at work, she discovered that the safe was missing approximately $3,000 in cash and coin.

“The manager stated that only three people had access to the office, including the owner, who lives in Las Vegas and had not been on the premises, and employee Jeffrey Huffman,” Christen stated in the arrest report. “The manager advised that herself and Huffman were the only two people on the premises since the money was discovered to be missing and that he had access to the safe where the now missing money was kept.”

The report went on to state that the manager could be seen on the surveillance camera observing that the safe was empty, but never placed her hands inside of the safe.

“She stated that she observed that the camera system had been unplugged or malfunctioning for the entirety of the store between approximately 1 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, during Huffman’s last scheduled shift,” Christen’s report noted.

During the course of the initial investigation, Christen noted it was determined that Huffman, who was entrusted with the money in the safe, allegedly took the money from the store for the purpose of paying fees related to his divorce, which is outside the purpose of the money kept at the Horizon Market.

The investigation also revealed that Huffman allegedly committed grand larceny, by intentionally taking and carrying away at least an approximate amount of $1,900.

Huffman was arrested over the incident and was transported booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

It was back in late July when another employee at the same Horizon Market was arrested after the manager reported that approximately $2,000 in cash was taken from the store safe by the employee over the course of a few days.

That employee allegedly admitted to taking the cash and gambling it all away at a local gaming establishment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The briefing was followed by a virtual roundtable di ...
Cortez Masto’s virtual tour comes to Nye, Esmeralda
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Monday, Aug. 31 wrapped up the sixth day of her Virtual Nevada Tour 2020 with stops at Nye and Esmeralda counties.

Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Honda settles airbag probe with 48 attorneys general
Staff Report

The attorneys general of 48 states and territories and Honda of America have reached an $85 million settlement over allegations the company concealed safety issues and defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
New unemployment claims drop almost 10% in Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,032 for the week ending Aug. 29, down 826 claims, or 9.3%, compared to last week’s total of 8,858 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.

Getty Images This rule increases the number of units in the Service’s National Wildlife Refu ...
Hunting, fishing expanded at wildlife refuges, hatcheries
Staff Report

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced today the opening and expansion of more than over 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across more than 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries, the largest expansion of such opportunities by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in history.

Getty Images The Manufacturing Technician Express online certification preparation will retrain ...
Grant aimed at retraining workers for manufacturing
Staff Report

Nevadans who have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic can be retrained at no cost to work in high-demand manufacturing careers with a federal grant from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

National Guard group honors several Nevadans
National Guard group honors several Nevadans
Staff Report

The state of Nevada and the Nevada National Guard received more honors than any other state or territory Saturday during the 142nd annual National Guard Association of the United States general conference.

Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal This April 19, 2019, file photo shows Rep. Susie Lee, D-Ne ...
Lee chats with teachers, parents on Facebook Live
Staff Report

Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee on Monday told a group of teachers and parents that federal funding is needed to ensure safety in the classrooms during a Facebook Live roundtable.

Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures re ...
Death Valley hits 125, breaks all-time September heat record
By Mark Davis Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On Saturday, the high at Death Valley National Park was 125 degrees, its all-time hottest temperature for September. The previous record was 123, set in 1996.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon as seen on Sept. 3, 2020. Bars in ...
Closed Pahrump business turns to GoFundMe for aid
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated plenty of unpleasant statistics, but sometimes the numbers cloud the real suffering the virus has caused, whether it be physical or economic.