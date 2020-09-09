Employee accused of taking store’s money for personal use in Pahrump

A Pahrump man was arrested in connection to an incident at an area convenience store in late August.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jeffrey Huffman is facing grand larceny and embezzlement charges following his arrest late last month. Huffman was employed at the Horizon Market located at 840 E. Highway 372.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release, on Aug. 26, Deputy Amanda Christen was dispatched to the Horizon Market at 840 E. Highway 372, in reference to money missing from the convenience store’s safe.

Upon arrival, Christen spoke to the operations manager who said when she arrived at work, she discovered that the safe was missing approximately $3,000 in cash and coin.

“The manager stated that only three people had access to the office, including the owner, who lives in Las Vegas and had not been on the premises, and employee Jeffrey Huffman,” Christen stated in the arrest report. “The manager advised that herself and Huffman were the only two people on the premises since the money was discovered to be missing and that he had access to the safe where the now missing money was kept.”

The report went on to state that the manager could be seen on the surveillance camera observing that the safe was empty, but never placed her hands inside of the safe.

“She stated that she observed that the camera system had been unplugged or malfunctioning for the entirety of the store between approximately 1 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, during Huffman’s last scheduled shift,” Christen’s report noted.

During the course of the initial investigation, Christen noted it was determined that Huffman, who was entrusted with the money in the safe, allegedly took the money from the store for the purpose of paying fees related to his divorce, which is outside the purpose of the money kept at the Horizon Market.

The investigation also revealed that Huffman allegedly committed grand larceny, by intentionally taking and carrying away at least an approximate amount of $1,900.

Huffman was arrested over the incident and was transported booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

It was back in late July when another employee at the same Horizon Market was arrested after the manager reported that approximately $2,000 in cash was taken from the store safe by the employee over the course of a few days.

That employee allegedly admitted to taking the cash and gambling it all away at a local gaming establishment, according to the sheriff’s office.

