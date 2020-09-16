76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Event aims at boosting rural entrepreneurship in state

Staff Report
September 16, 2020 - 1:02 am
 

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities, in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

The rural Nevada Virtual Pitch Competition will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 6 with remote connections through Nevada’s smaller cities and towns. The pitch competition will include educational resources and learning sessions to assist and elevate innovation and entrepreneurship efforts of rural Nevadans. Winning pitches will be awarded cash prizes up to $1,000 thanks to a sponsorship from NV Energy.

For more information, contact NVRuralPitch2020@gmail.com

“This free event is designed to help existing businesses expand, or launch new innovative businesses in a challenging economy,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “To be part of a global economy, Nevada needs to utilize the talent and idea generation of our residents. We have seen global companies emerge from the idea stage, and we believe that when given an opportunity, such a company with global impact could come from our rural communities.”

The partnership of GOED, StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, University of Nevada, Reno, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Audacity Fund, the Nevada Small Business Development center and Nevada Cooperative Extension will support a network that will develop an ecosystem of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors to enhance successful business development across Nevada.

“Rural Nevada can tap into the resources of the start-up economy in the Reno-Tahoe area,” said Patty Herzog, GOED’s director of rural and community development. “Over the past few years, the Reno-Tahoe area has seen a boom in entrepreneurship. Many large technology companies have moved to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Park and increased the spirit of entrepreneurship in Nevada.”

The event on Nov. 6 will allow resources from around the state to be available in every small city and town in Nevada.

“The Rural Nevada Entrepreneurship Program will bridge the urban, rural divide and develop a statewide business incubator program,” said Maggie Saling of StartUpNV, a nonprofit start-up incubator. “We want to support emerging entrepreneurs we have in Nevada by providing them with the information, mentoring and access to funding they need.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times At Vince Neil's Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, bartender Br ...
Bar tops open, drink-only service resumes in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force has finally given the OK for all liquor establishments in Pahrump, including bars, taverns and wineries, to reopen and resume bar-top and drink-only service, as well as bar-top gaming.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Battle Born Patriots has launched a new recall effort and i ...
New group launches recall effort
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Following Fight For Nevada’s failed attempt at a recall effort aimed at removing Gov. Steve Sisolak from office, a new political action committee has formed with the same intentions in mind.

Pair sought in theft of rare coins
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives are searching for two robbery suspects who attacked and stole from an elderly victim. An alleged monthslong scheme resulted in more than $200,000 in losses for the Pahrump senior citizen.

Pahrump Valley Times--file photo Up to 75,000 Nevadans will be eligible for online license rene ...
DMV extends deadline for renewals to Nov. 12
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday announced an additional extension for expired or soon-to-be expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and new, limited Saturday hours for new Nevada residents as it continues to find new ways to serve the public while operating under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal A new survey from Wells Fargo checks in on businesse ...
Survey: Small business owners maintain optimism for future
Staff Report

Small business owners have faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are in the midst of great uncertainty with the upcoming presidential election. The Q3 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index indicates, however, there is a continued spirit of forward-facing optimism among small business owners despite the persistent trials.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending Mar ...
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,951 for the week ending Sept. 5, down 81 claims, or 1.0%, compared to last week’s total of 8,032 claims.

Taso Papadakis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Award-winning saxophonist, singer and compos ...
UNR’s 60th Performing Arts Series goes online
Staff Report

The performing arts at the University of Nevada, Reno will explore new boundaries during the 60th anniversary of the Performing Arts Series. In honor of this milestone anniversary, the 2020-21 season will include six outstanding performances in a season like no other.

Crescent Dunes solar plant near Tonopah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DOE, Tonopah Solar come to an agreement
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Department of Energy announced a $200 million settlement, earlier this year, to recover the taxpayer funds from the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project near Tonopah, a 110-megawatt project that was touted as the world’s largest molten salt power plant.

University of Nevada, Extension Bobby Kountz, author of “The Someday Solution: How to Go Fro ...
Extension series turns focus to entrepreneurs
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week by exploring entrepreneurship changes amid COVID-19 and the new normal, with perspectives from the two special guest authors and other business experts.