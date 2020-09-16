Event aims at boosting rural entrepreneurship in state

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities, in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development traveled through rural Nevada, including Tonopah, in the summer of 2019. Officials were looking to gather information for the creation of an economic plan in the state.

The rural Nevada Virtual Pitch Competition will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 6 with remote connections through Nevada’s smaller cities and towns. The pitch competition will include educational resources and learning sessions to assist and elevate innovation and entrepreneurship efforts of rural Nevadans. Winning pitches will be awarded cash prizes up to $1,000 thanks to a sponsorship from NV Energy.

For more information, contact NVRuralPitch2020@gmail.com

“This free event is designed to help existing businesses expand, or launch new innovative businesses in a challenging economy,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “To be part of a global economy, Nevada needs to utilize the talent and idea generation of our residents. We have seen global companies emerge from the idea stage, and we believe that when given an opportunity, such a company with global impact could come from our rural communities.”

The partnership of GOED, StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, University of Nevada, Reno, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Audacity Fund, the Nevada Small Business Development center and Nevada Cooperative Extension will support a network that will develop an ecosystem of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors to enhance successful business development across Nevada.

“Rural Nevada can tap into the resources of the start-up economy in the Reno-Tahoe area,” said Patty Herzog, GOED’s director of rural and community development. “Over the past few years, the Reno-Tahoe area has seen a boom in entrepreneurship. Many large technology companies have moved to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Park and increased the spirit of entrepreneurship in Nevada.”

The event on Nov. 6 will allow resources from around the state to be available in every small city and town in Nevada.

“The Rural Nevada Entrepreneurship Program will bridge the urban, rural divide and develop a statewide business incubator program,” said Maggie Saling of StartUpNV, a nonprofit start-up incubator. “We want to support emerging entrepreneurs we have in Nevada by providing them with the information, mentoring and access to funding they need.”