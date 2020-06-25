89°F
News

Executives feel ‘Live PD’ cancellation was necessary

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 24, 2020 - 9:41 pm
 

Insiders at A&E say they believe the network had no option but to cancel “Live PD,” although losing the show will be a tremendous blow.

While there is debate over the appropriateness of scripted shows about law enforcement, the scrutiny has been more intense for reality shows. After Paramount Network canceled “Cops” and controversy raged over the death of an Austin man that was captured — and later erased — by the A&E show, executives felt they had no choice but to pull “Live PD” off the air.

The decision was made internally, although Disney/ABC Television Group and Heart Communications, which own the company through a joint venture, were consulted.

Those involved in the decision were unhappy with “Live PD” being lumped in with “Cops,” which they claimed was a very different show, and the move came a day after host Dan Abrams said on Twitter that “Live PD” would continue.

Abrams then went on CNN and Fox News interviews to express his disappointment, and he addressed the situation on his own radio show on SiriusXM. “There’s a real positive change in many ways going on in this country, but there’s also an overreaction going on. And I think that that’s what ‘Live PD’ suffered from,” he said on “The Dan Abrams Show.”

All involved bristled at the notion of “Live PD” being lumped in with “Cops,” which they argued was a very different show. And the Austin situation also came with nuance, they said, as it was utilized as part of a contentious political campaign. But it was a perfect storm that they knew wouldn’t go away.

Network sources said the cancellation of “Live PD” doesn’t mean that at some point down the road, A&E might not try to find a way to recreate a live law enforcement show in a different way and under different guidelines.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on ‘Live PD,’” is how A&E’s statement read on Wednesday. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them.”

That hint of a potential future for the franchise has led some to speculate on social media whether “Live PD” is gone for good, but whatever does eventually make it to air won’t be “Live PD,” the network said.

“We hope to one day be able to do a show that bridges community and policing in the vein of the justice genre that we’ve done so successfully for 35 years,” an A&E Network spokesperson told Variety.

“Live PD” was a juggernaut for A&E, dominating cable ratings and spawning multiple spinoffs, including “Live PD: Wanted,” “Live PD: Police Patrol,” “Live PD Presents: PD Cam” and Lifetime’s “Live PD Presents: Women on Patrol.” For now, episodes of the main show and the others are still available to view on A&E’s website. With the “Live PD” franchise out of commission, A&E will also spread around more episodes of existing series such as “The First 48” and “Court Cam.”

THE LATEST
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Continue ...
Unemployment claims fall for 7th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,620 for the week ending June 13, down 128 claims, or 1.2 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,748. This is the seventh consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Getty Images Donations of all blood types are critically needed right now, with an especially ...
Blood donors can learn COVID-19 antibody status
Staff Report

Vitalant became the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood collector, serving hospital patients in Las Vegas, is providing the test results to donors who complete successful blood donations, which are critically needed now.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A large sign at Highway 372 and Lola Lane points toward eme ...
Desert View reports ‘zero trend’ for COVID-19 for part of June
By Tom Rysinski and Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital announced Wednesday, June 17 that there have been zero inpatients with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 at the facility during the month thus far.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and ...
Lawmakers express opposition to plan to resume nuclear tests
Staff Writer

Most of Nevada’s congressional delegation on Wednesday sent a letter to President Trump expressing opposition to efforts to resume explosive nuclear testing at the Nevada National Security Site.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Capriotti's Area Manager Salvatore Carbone said he's ...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The area manager of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop at the Pahrump Nugget has a message for local residents.

Heather Korbulic was the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabil ...
DETR director Heather Korbulic leaving job due to threats
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Heather Korbulic, the veteran state administrator tapped in late April to lead Nevada’s overwhelmed unemployment program at the height of COVID-19 pandemic, will leave the agency “due to threats to her personal safety.”

Courtesy/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Under Nevada’s sagebrush ecosystem conservation progr ...
Novel deal protects habitat, mining jobs near Lovelock
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that Coeur Rochester, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc., and Crawford Cattle, LLC have entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to protect critical sagebrush habitat in Nevada while ensuring continued environmentally sensitive and sustainable mining practices.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.
State gets $70 million for COVID-19 Medicaid patients
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $60,907,584 from the Provider Relief Fund for hospitals in Nevada treating Medicaid patients that represent those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including low-income communities and communities of color.

Getty Images The majority opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was appointed to th ...
Nevada’s equality advocates hail Supreme Court ruling
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Silver State Equality wasted little time Monday celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision which ruled LGBTQ employees are protected from workplace discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Small Business Development Center Counselor Allan Par ...
Well-known local business counselor dies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime counselor for the Nevada Small Business Development Center in Pahrump has died.