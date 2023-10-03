Expect lane closures as crews work to repair Highway 160 through November

Road crews will be working on emergency repairs to stretches of Highway 160 in Pahrump at least through November, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

An emergency project began on Monday, Oct. 2 to repair damages caused by recent heavy rainfalls in Pahrump, with the goal of minimizing disruptions to drivers while addressing critical infrastructure needs.

Scope of work

The project area is located on Highway 160, approximately between Tecopa Road and Cathedral Canyon Road between Las Vegas and Pahrump, NDOT officials said.

“The scope of work includes repairing one median crossing, cleaning out multiple drainage culverts and performing several miles of shoulder repair in both directions of travel,” according to a release from NDOT.

To ensure the safety of all motorists and workers during construction, traffic control operations will be in place, according to state officials.

The measures will include a single-lane closure, allowing for one lane of traffic in each direction within the work zone, with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Repair hours during project

Work is scheduled to take place from Monday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes if possible.”

Free navigation assistance

NDOT works with Waze, a free, real-time traffic and navigation app.

Through the Waze Connected Citizens Program, a two-way data exchange, regarding state road construction, and closure data is available to drivers on the Waze driver information app, to inform the public about planned highway restrictions.

Alternate route

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before hitting the road.

Area commuters can avoid the reconstruction zone by taking the longer route to Las Vegas by way of U.S. 95.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes