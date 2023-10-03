67°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Expect lane closures as crews work to repair Highway 160 through November

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 3, 2023 - 12:57 pm
 

Road crews will be working on emergency repairs to stretches of Highway 160 in Pahrump at least through November, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

An emergency project began on Monday, Oct. 2 to repair damages caused by recent heavy rainfalls in Pahrump, with the goal of minimizing disruptions to drivers while addressing critical infrastructure needs.

Scope of work

The project area is located on Highway 160, approximately between Tecopa Road and Cathedral Canyon Road between Las Vegas and Pahrump, NDOT officials said.

“The scope of work includes repairing one median crossing, cleaning out multiple drainage culverts and performing several miles of shoulder repair in both directions of travel,” according to a release from NDOT.

To ensure the safety of all motorists and workers during construction, traffic control operations will be in place, according to state officials.

The measures will include a single-lane closure, allowing for one lane of traffic in each direction within the work zone, with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Repair hours during project

Work is scheduled to take place from Monday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes if possible.”

Free navigation assistance

NDOT works with Waze, a free, real-time traffic and navigation app.

Through the Waze Connected Citizens Program, a two-way data exchange, regarding state road construction, and closure data is available to drivers on the Waze driver information app, to inform the public about planned highway restrictions.

Alternate route

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before hitting the road.

Area commuters can avoid the reconstruction zone by taking the longer route to Las Vegas by way of U.S. 95.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Samantha Clemens-Kerbs/View Trapshooting, a specific type of clay target shooting, is a popular ...
Carvers Arena trapshooting site to see upgrades
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

CARVERS — The Nye County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is on a mission to turn the Carvers Arena and Recreation Center into a top-notch fairgrounds facility and its members are focusing on grant funding as a means of getting it done.

RAM event: Free medical clinic needs your help
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Next weekend, Remote Area Medical will be bringing its pop-clinic to the valley for the eighth straight year and members of the local host group committee are urging the public to get involved by donating their time to this life-changing event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers will host the USO Benefit Show on ...
USO Benefit Show set to be the best yet — here’s how to get a ticket
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Silver Tappers are well-known for their patriotic routines and their generosity to the veteran community and this October, these elements will combine into two nights of fantastic fundraising with the annual USO Benefit Show.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Shauna "Shay" Dragna, pictured with her yo ...
How a Soroptomist scholarship helped a Pahrump mom of 3
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Embarking on an educational path as an adult can be challenging and for those acting as head-of-household, it can be all the more difficult.

Special to the Times-Bonanza
A Smoky Valley curtain call: Youth theater debuts a Disney classic
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Andrew Sweeney played multiple roles as the prince, the beast, Monsieur D’Arque and the baker. “My favorite part of BATB JR was getting to be part of the team and meeting all the other cast members,” he said. “I didn’t feel nervous because we were very prepared for the performance.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents of Spring Mountain Apartments are pictured tending ...
Peek inside this senior-living community’s gardens (GALLERY)
By Robin Hebrock • Pahrump Valley Times

Spring Mountain Apartments, a low-income senior living community in Pahrump, has a brand new community garden to enjoy thanks to a partnership with two of the valley’s major nonprofit organizations, the NyE Communities Coalition and the Master Gardeners with the University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tails of Nye County operated a trap, neuter, return program ...
1,000-plus cats and dogs spayed/neutered
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In just seven months’ time, Tails of Nye County has managed to spay or neuter over 1,000 stray cats and personal pets in the Pahrump area with the help of funding from the Nye County American Rescue Plan Act Grant Program.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times file A large crowd of Beatty residents att ...
Want to seek public office? 2 seats up for appointment on Beatty Town Advisory Board
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 30 to submit letters of interest to fill two seats on the Beatty Town Advisory Board that are up for reappointment after the end of the year. Letters of interest can be submitted to the Beatty Town Office. What you need to know.