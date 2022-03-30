Expect lane closures on U.S. 95 between Beatty and Amargosa Valley

State road crews will begin resurfacing a 28-mile stretch of U.S. 95 from south of Beatty to south Amargosa Valley just past the junction of Highway 373 on weekdays beginning April 11.

State road crews will begin resurfacing a 28-mile stretch of U.S. 95 beginning April 11 from south of Beatty to south Amargosa Valley just past the junction of Highway 373, according to Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) officials.

Work will include widening the northbound and southbound lanes of the road, which serves as the primary route between Las Vegas and Reno. Passing lanes will be added southbound between mile-markers 54.5 and 55.9 and northbound between mile-markers 31.2 and 32.5, transportation officials said.

Crews will also construct dedicated turning lanes at Highway 373, Valley View Boulevard and U.S. Ecology Road.

“Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible,” transportation officials said.”

Along with the road improvements, new highway lighting will be installed along U.S. 95 near Highway 373, Valley View Boulevard and U.S. Ecology Road. Upgrades to stormwater facilities will be constructed at mile-marker 58.4, according to transportation officials.

NDOT works with Waze, a satellite navigation software, to update drivers on road conditions. You can download the app on your smartphone.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.